Expert Tips to Choose the Right AC

An air conditioner is no longer a luxury but has now become a necessary purchase. Given the variety of options available, selecting the right AC for your home could be overwhelming. To help you make informed decisions, here are some emerging trends and expert tips from Sabyasachi Gupta, Product Group Head – Air Conditioners at Appliances business of Godrej Enterprises Group, to ensure you stay cool and comfortable at home with the right choice of air conditioner.

Tips to buy the right AC for your home:

Understand your family’s needs, budget and room size

Before investing in an AC, understand your household’s daily AC usage patterns and budget. Inverter ACs are common now and even though, when compared with fixed speed, they may cost a little more upfront, but they offer long-term savings through efficient electricity consumption. Also, for powerful cooling and efficiency, choosing the right AC tonnage- like 1 Tr, 1.5 Tr, 2 Tr, 3 Tr is crucial. A simple thumb rule to calculate is to divide the dimension of your room by 100. For instance, a 1-ton AC can perfectly and efficiently cool a 100 sq.ft. room. While this is a general thumb rule, its important to note that factors like sun-facing rooms, number of windows, directly under the roof versus ground floor, number of people in the room etc – all these can also play a role and should be considered.

Aesthetics matters

While functionality is important, aesthetics is increasingly becoming a key purchase driver, and new-age AC brands have moved beyond the basic white colour. According to a survey of Indian households, over 70% of respondents said they would like to see more options of appliances that suit their home décor better and more than half wanted everything to be well-matched in their homes. To cater to this demand, brands like Godrej now offer ACs with elegant prints, or finishes. We offer unique wood or marble finish ACs for instance, that can complement your room décor.

Get greater comfort and convenience with Smart ACs

With AI technology changing the rules everywhere, appliances are not untouched. AI-powered technology, IoT connectivity and WiFi-enabled controls in ACs are redefining efficiency and user convenience. At the same time, its important to check the real value you gain from your smart AC. You can also get advanced value-laden features like smart filter cleaning notifications for uninterrupted cooling performance & improved efficiency which can lead to power savings as well in the long term. Also, ACs with smart schedulers are making remotes and voice commands redundant.

Choose energy-efficient ACs to reduce energy bills in the long run

Look for models with a high BEE star rating to reduce electricity bills and environmental impact. A 5-star AC in comparison to 2-Star AC can reduce the annual power consumption substantially, and can even save over 35% running cost for a 1.5 Tr AC. Inverter technology is another key factor. Features like eco mode, smart sensors, timely reminder-based filter cleaning, and programmable timers further optimize power consumption.

Save more with Convertible ACs

Many times you don’t need your AC to operate at full capacity. A convertible AC allows you to adjust cooling capacity based on your needs. For example, AC with 5-in-1 Convertible allows you to choose between 5 capacity levels based on your cooling and comfort requirements. Basis the number of people in the room, the mode can be changed which can save upto 70% power as well

Look for Durability

While choosing an AC, do check for its durability. It is advisable to opt for ACs that use high-quality materials and components, offers warranty on compressor for longer duration, use 100% copper condenser and anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating that protect the AC from rust and corrosion.

Post-purchase assistance is necessary

After purchasing an AC, reliable after-sales service and warranty are crucial for hassle-free maintenance. Not all warranties are equal even if the warranty period is same. Check for hidden costs on gas refill, remote and plastic parts, service labour costs etc. Godrej for example is offering a five-year comprehensive warranty without any hidden costs on these accounts. Another important aspect is easy access to after-sales service as regular servicing, filter cleaning, and gas refilling is essential for ACs' optimal performance and longevity.

Investing in the right AC and maintaining it well will ensure comfort and savings in the long run.