Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram shine in Karan Torani’s regal fashion campaign

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, recently collaborated on a striking fashion campaign for renowned designer Karan Torani. The couple exuded old-world charm and regal sophistication, bringing Indian heritage to life through a visually captivating photoshoot.

Sharing glimpses from the campaign on their Instagram handles, Randeep and Lin showcased the cultural richness of India in an elegant fusion of tradition and modernity. The campaign aims to highlight how Indian traditions remain an intrinsic part of daily life rather than just relics of the past.

Reflecting on her experience of working with Randeep for the campaign, Lin expressed her excitement. Speaking to IANS, she said, “I had the best time shooting this fashion campaign; doing it with Randeep made it extra special. It was such a beautiful and unique experience to create something together. Collaborating with Karan Torani to bring India’s rich traditions to life through fashion and storytelling made it all the more memorable. A perfect blend of old and new and a true celebration of our heritage.”

For those unfamiliar, Randeep and Lin tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony at Chumthang Shannapung Resort in Imphal, attended by close family and friends. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on December 12, graced by stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Gulshan Grover, among others.

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed film Jaat, where he stars alongside Sunny Deol. Sharing his excitement about the project, Randeep revealed his admiration for Deol, saying, “I have always been a huge fan of Sunny Deol. Growing up, we admired his powerful screen presence, his intensity, and his physique. I still remember us having his posters in our school hostel cupboards, looking at them and getting inspired to lift weights and do push-ups.”

He further added, “When I was offered the role, what convinced me the most was that I was playing this ultra-macho action star opposite a legend like Sunny sir. Matching his energy and intensity on screen—it’s an actor’s dream. Heis a powerhouse, and sharing this space with him is both a challenge and an honor.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is slated for release on April 10, promising high-octane action and an exciting on-screen dynamic between the two powerhouse performers.