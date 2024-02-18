Indulge in pancake perfection

There’s an undeniable joy in savoring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes adorned with your favorite toppings, and Voltas Beko brings you four delightful pancake recipes that are easy to whip up. Whether you’re a traditionalist or a culinary adventurer, these recipes cater to all tastes.

Classic Buttermilk Bliss Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 1 large egg

• 2 tablespoons melted butter

Steps:

• Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.

• In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, and melted butter. Add wet ingredients to dry, stirring until just combined.

• Pour batter onto a greased microwave-safe plate, spreading it evenly.

• Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes until the pancake is set and fluffy.

• Serve with your favorite toppings.

Blueberry Burst Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup pancake mix

• 2/3 cup milk

• 1 egg

• 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Steps:

• Mix pancake mix, milk, and egg until smooth. Add blueberries to the mixture.

• Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish or mug, filling it halfway.

• Microwave on medium-high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

• Top with more blueberries, maple syrup, or whipped cream.

Chocolate Lover’s Delight Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup flour

• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup milk

• 1 large egg

• 2 tablespoons melted chocolate

Steps:

• Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.

• Combine milk, egg, and melted chocolate in a separate bowl. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until well combined.

• Pour batter into a microwave-safe dish, spreading it evenly.

• Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

• Finish with powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Oatmeal Banana Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1 ripe banana • 1/2 cup milk • 1 large egg • 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Steps:

• Blend rolled oats, banana, milk, egg, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt until smooth.

• Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, filling it halfway.

• Microwave on medium-high for 3-4 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

• Top with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey.