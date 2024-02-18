  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Food

Indulge in pancake perfection

Indulge in pancake perfection
x
Highlights

There’s an undeniable joy in savoring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes adorned with your favorite toppings, and Voltas Beko brings you four delightful pancake recipes that are easy to whip up.

There’s an undeniable joy in savoring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes adorned with your favorite toppings, and Voltas Beko brings you four delightful pancake recipes that are easy to whip up. Whether you’re a traditionalist or a culinary adventurer, these recipes cater to all tastes.

Classic Buttermilk Bliss Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 1 large egg

• 2 tablespoons melted butter

Steps:

• Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.

• In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, and melted butter. Add wet ingredients to dry, stirring until just combined.

• Pour batter onto a greased microwave-safe plate, spreading it evenly.

• Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes until the pancake is set and fluffy.

• Serve with your favorite toppings.

Blueberry Burst Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup pancake mix

• 2/3 cup milk

• 1 egg

• 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Steps:

• Mix pancake mix, milk, and egg until smooth. Add blueberries to the mixture.

• Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish or mug, filling it halfway.

• Microwave on medium-high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

• Top with more blueberries, maple syrup, or whipped cream.

Chocolate Lover’s Delight Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup flour

• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup milk

• 1 large egg

• 2 tablespoons melted chocolate

Steps:

• Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.

• Combine milk, egg, and melted chocolate in a separate bowl. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until well combined.

• Pour batter into a microwave-safe dish, spreading it evenly.

• Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

• Finish with powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Oatmeal Banana Pancakes:

Ingredients:

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1 ripe banana • 1/2 cup milk • 1 large egg • 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Steps:

• Blend rolled oats, banana, milk, egg, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt until smooth.

• Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, filling it halfway.

• Microwave on medium-high for 3-4 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.

• Top with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X