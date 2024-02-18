Live
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Feels Guilty About His Role in Rajinikanth's Petta
- Tesla able to produce real-world video similar to OpenAI's for over a year: Musk
- Notorious Naxalite suspect apprehended after 21 years
- Hyderabad: ISB celebrates Graduation Day
- Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Postponed to October 10, 2024
- Farmers' Protests Update: Tractor Marches And Dharnas In Haryana and Punjab
- Telangana: 62 DSPs transferred across the state ahead of elections
- Arvind Kejriwal Faces Trust Vote Amid BJP Accusations And Legal Battles
- Jaishankar Defends India's Foreign Policy, Advocates For Strategic Intelligence And Diverse Alliances
- Delhi records 8.6 degrees as minimum temp, air quality 'very poor'
Just In
Indulge in pancake perfection
There’s an undeniable joy in savoring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes adorned with your favorite toppings, and Voltas Beko brings you four delightful pancake recipes that are easy to whip up.
There’s an undeniable joy in savoring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes adorned with your favorite toppings, and Voltas Beko brings you four delightful pancake recipes that are easy to whip up. Whether you’re a traditionalist or a culinary adventurer, these recipes cater to all tastes.
Classic Buttermilk Bliss Pancakes:
Ingredients:
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 1 large egg
• 2 tablespoons melted butter
Steps:
• Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.
• In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, and melted butter. Add wet ingredients to dry, stirring until just combined.
• Pour batter onto a greased microwave-safe plate, spreading it evenly.
• Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes until the pancake is set and fluffy.
• Serve with your favorite toppings.
Blueberry Burst Pancakes:
Ingredients:
• 1 cup pancake mix
• 2/3 cup milk
• 1 egg
• 1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Steps:
• Mix pancake mix, milk, and egg until smooth. Add blueberries to the mixture.
• Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish or mug, filling it halfway.
• Microwave on medium-high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.
• Top with more blueberries, maple syrup, or whipped cream.
Chocolate Lover’s Delight Pancakes:
Ingredients:
• 1 cup flour
• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup milk
• 1 large egg
• 2 tablespoons melted chocolate
Steps:
• Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.
• Combine milk, egg, and melted chocolate in a separate bowl. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until well combined.
• Pour batter into a microwave-safe dish, spreading it evenly.
• Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.
• Finish with powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Oatmeal Banana Pancakes:
Ingredients:
• 1 cup rolled oats
• 1 ripe banana • 1/2 cup milk • 1 large egg • 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon • 1/4 teaspoon salt
Steps:
• Blend rolled oats, banana, milk, egg, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt until smooth.
• Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, filling it halfway.
• Microwave on medium-high for 3-4 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.
• Top with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey.