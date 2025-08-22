Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Fasting Rules and Moon Sighting Guidelines

Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating Lord Ganesha’s birth, falls on August 27, 2025, with festivities starting on August 26 and ending on September 6 with Ganesh Visarjan. Devotees bring home clay idols, decorate with flowers and rangoli, perform daily pujas, sing bhajans, and offer sweets like modak and laddus. Moon sighting is avoided to prevent Mithya Dosham, with fasting or mantra chanting advised if accidentally seen. Many observe vegetarian or nirjal fasts, using minimal spices and rock salt. The festival emphasizes devotion, purity, and community spirit, culminating in grand processions and immersion rituals that symbolize life’s eternal cycle.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date and Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom. This year, the festival begins on August 26 and concludes on September 6 with Ganesh Visarjan. However, the main celebration day falls on August 27, 2025, when devotees will perform the most important rituals.

The festival holds unmatched cultural and spiritual significance, especially in Maharashtra, while also being observed with equal enthusiasm in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, and Tamil Nadu.

Correct Date: Why August 27 is Chosen

The timing of Ganesh Chaturthi puja depends on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth lunar day of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month). In 2025, the Chaturthi Tithi starts at 1:54 PM on August 26 and ends at 3:44 PM on August 27.

The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat—considered the most auspicious window—falls between 11:05 AM and 1:40 PM on August 27. Due to this, experts agree that August 27 is the correct day for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Ganesh Visarjan, marking the immersion of idols, will take place on September 6, 2025, observed as Anant Chaturdashi.

Moon Sighting and Its Mythological Connection

One of the most important traditions of Ganesh Chaturthi is to avoid seeing the moon. According to Hindu mythology, the Moon once mocked Lord Ganesha when he stumbled, which led to Ganesha cursing the Moon. As per the curse, anyone who sees the moon on this day may face false accusations, also called Mithya Dosham.

This year, devotees should avoid moon sighting on August 26 between 1:54 PM and 8:29 PM, and on August 27 between 9:28 AM and 8:57 PM.

A famous legend says even Lord Krishna once faced false allegations of theft due to seeing the moon on Chaturthi. He overcame it by observing a fast and chanting a special mantra, which devotees are still advised to recite if they accidentally see the moon.

Key Rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi

Devotees bring eco-friendly clay idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Homes are decorated with flowers, rangoli, and lights.

Daily pujas, aartis, and bhajans are performed with utmost devotion.

Families prepare modaks, laddus, and other sweets, believed to be Ganesha’s favourites.

On Anant Chaturdashi, idols are carried in vibrant processions before being immersed in rivers, lakes, or seas, symbolising life’s eternal cycle.

Fasting Rules and Guidelines

Fasting during Ganesh Chaturthi is a personal choice, but many devotees follow it strictly to honour Lord Ganesha.

Maintain purity of body and mind—avoid gossip, anger, and negative thoughts.

Stick to a vegetarian diet, avoiding onions, garlic, and excessive spices.

Use rock salt (sendha namak) instead of regular salt.

Some opt for a nirjal vrat (without water), while others consume fruits, milk, and light meals.

Regular prayers and mantra chanting are encouraged throughout the day.

A Festival of Faith and Unity

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a religious event but also a celebration of community, togetherness, and cultural vibrancy. As families, friends, and entire cities prepare for August 27, the spirit of devotion and joy promises to fill the air once again.