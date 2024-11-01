Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Significance, and Why It’s Celebrated Right After Diwali

Following the grand Diwali celebrations on October 31, 2024, Govardhan Puja is set for Saturday, November 2, across India. As per the Drik Panchang, Pratipada Tithi, which marks the ideal time for the puja, starts at 6:16 PM on November 1 and concludes at 8:21 PM on November 2. For the PratahkalaMuhurat (morning), devotees can perform the puja between 6:14 AM and 8:33 AM on November 2, while the SayankalaMuhurat (evening) is from 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM the same day.

Why Govardhan Puja is Celebrated After Diwali

Govardhan Puja takes place on the first day of the Kartik month’s bright fortnight, just after Diwali festivities conclude. This tradition has been observed for centuries, honouring an event from Hindu mythology that emphasizes humility over pride. According to the legend, the people of Brij, where Lord Krishna grew up, would perform rituals to honour Lord Indra, the God of Rain, for blessing them with rain essential for their cattle’s survival. However, Krishna questioned this worship, suggesting instead that they should revere the Govardhan Hill, where their cows graze and find sustenance.

In response, Indra grew furious and unleashed a relentless storm upon Brij. To protect the villagers, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill with just one finger, creating a protective umbrella under which everyone took shelter. Realizing his error, Indra stopped the rain and acknowledged Krishna's power and the importance of humility. Since then, Govardhan Puja has been celebrated annually to remember Krishna’s selfless act and to express gratitude for nature’s resources.

Significance of Govardhan Puja for Hindus

On this day, Hindus create a representation of Govardhan Hill using cow dung, symbolizing the mountain, outside their homes. They offer prayers to cows and Govardhan Hill, seeking blessings for a bountiful life and protection. The festival is a tribute to both nature’s role in sustaining life and the virtues of humility and gratitude over arrogance.