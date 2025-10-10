How to style pink in a festive yet soft manner?

Pink is a colour that harmoniously melds timelessness and modernity—it has the softness of romance and the liveliness of celebration. A thoughtful approach utilizing pink can add festive flair, never to be too haute. The trick is to keep an even mix of tones in balance and layer with the appropriate textures and accents.

Select the softer hue first. Blush, rose, or dusty pink can all work as a base. Opting for the softer pinks will give you a calm, elegant backdrop. Eventually, these colours could be dressed up for festive occasions! Layer the base colour with white, ivory, and muted metallics like champagne gold for a mannequin that feels elevated yet celebratory without becoming too loud. The décor should be light and inviting!

Incorporating pink into your decor is probably easiest to do with the use of textiles: cushions, throws, runners, and drapery, in soft silks or velvets, create an instant luxurious feel. If you are also adding fresh flowers, think pink roses, pink carnations, pink lilies, as centerpieces or to add to pooja in pink as an offering.

If you want to dial up the pink moment, consider layering in darker shades of fuchsia or magenta, where you will see depth in smaller accents (e.g. votive holders, trays, or artwork). These accents can provide contrast and depth, they also create vibrancy while letting the pink be the primary colour. If you want to be on trend, or festive, consider working in accents that give you your pink tones contemporarily, specific examples could be these: glassware, lighting statements in warm rosy colours, or paint and lacquer accents.

Finding balance is key. Too much pink can take over the entire look so working in natural accents (wood, stone or greenery) can ground and balance your overall design. Pink can feel festive to chic to glamorous while also maintaining a relaxed feel that warms and brings joy to the space throughout your celebration.

(The writer is an Interior Architect and founder of Angie Homes)