Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time 2023: Find out the moonrise time in the city and Karva Chauth Puja shubhmuhurat in India
The Karwa Chauth festival, also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth, is celebrated during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of...
The Karwa Chauth festival, also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth, is celebrated during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. While the date of the celebration remains the same across the country, in Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India - where they follow the Amant calendar - Karva Chauth falls in the month of Ashwin. This year it is November 1st. On this day, married women celebrate a nirjalavrat from dawn to moonrise for the long life of their husband. They do not eat or drink water during the day and only break their fast after worshiping the moon and offering Arghya. Her husband gives them a bite of food and a sip of water to break the vrat. Therefore, seeing the moon is a crucial ritual of the Karwa Chauth fast. So, we decided to help you find out the shubhmuhurat puja and moonrise time in major cities of India. Scroll for all the details.
Karwa Chauth 2023 Shubh Muhurat:
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth falls on November 1 and the muhurat puja is from 5:36 am to 6:54 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi at Karwa Chauth will begin on October 31 at 9:30 pm and will end on November 1 at 9:19 pm. Fasting hours are from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. The moonrise time on this day is 8:15 pm.
Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in City:
New Delhi - 20:15
Lucknow 20:05
Noida - 8:14 pm
Gurugram - 8:16 PM
Mumbai - 20:59
Madras - 20:43
Agra - 20:16
Kolkata - 19:46
Bhopal - 20:29
Aligarh - 8:13 pm
Himachal Pradesh - 20:07
Panjim - 9:04 p.m.
Jaipur 20:26
Patna - 19:51
Chandigarh – 8:10 pm
Pune-20:56
Hyderabad - 8:40 pm
Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 PM
Kanpur - 8:08 PM
Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Muhurat:
New Delhi - 17:36 to 18:54
Pune - 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm
Chennai: 17:42 to 18:56
Kolkata - 16:59 to 18:15
Hyderabad - 17:45 to 19:00
Ahmedabad: 18:02 to 19:18
Noida - 17:36 to 18:53
Jaipur - 17:44 to 19:02
Mumbai: 6:05 p.m. to 7:21 p.m.
Gurgaon - 17:37 to 18:55
Bengaluru - 17:53 to 19:07
Chandigarh – 17:35 to 18:54