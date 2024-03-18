Live
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
- Police reopens ‘Hit and Run case’ which took place two years ago in Hyderabad
Just In
Lathmar Holi 2024 at Nandgaon: Embracing a Unique Tradition
As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, anticipation fills the air.
As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, anticipation fills the air. Across the country, people eagerly await this joyous occasion, marked by colourful celebrations and camaraderie. Holi, often referred to as the festival of colours, holds deep cultural and religious significance. It commemorates the enduring love between Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha, transcending time and space. Additionally, Holi symbolizes the victory of good over evil, echoing the tale of Lord Vishnu's triumph over the demon Hiranyakashipu.
The Unique Tradition of Lathmar Holi:
Amidst the myriad of Holi traditions observed nationwide, the towns of Nandgaon and Barsana, nestled close to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, stand out for their distinctive celebration known as Lathmar Holi. These unique custom traces its roots to the legendary encounters between Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.
Story, History, and Significance: According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna would playfully visit Goddess Radha and her companions in Barsana and Nandgaon, engaging in mischievous antics that sometimes irked the women. In response, the women would humorously drive him away from their midst. This timeless tale forms the essence of Lathmar Holi.
The Ritual:
On the auspicious day of Holi, men playfully tease the womenfolk, evoking laughter and camaraderie. In a playful reversal of roles, the women reciprocate by lightly striking the men with sticks, symbolizing their resistance to the advances. Those caught in the playful skirmish may find themselves dressed in women's attire and encouraged to dance in jest, adding to the jovial atmosphere of the festivities.
As Lathmar Holi approaches on March 25, anticipation mounts in Nandgaon and Barsana. Preceding this colorful extravaganza is Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, observed with reverence and joy. Through Lathmar Holi, the spirit of joy, laughter, and camaraderie prevails, encapsulating the essence of this cherished festival.