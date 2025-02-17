Perfume Day 2025: Celebrities and their signature perfumes you can own without burning hole in your pocket!

Perfume Day is the perfect time to refresh your fragrance collection, but luxury scents endorsed by celebrities often come with hefty price tags. The good news? You can still smell like your favorite stars without splurging. Here’s a list of celebrity-loved perfumes and their budget-friendly dupes that deliver a similar scent experience.

1. Alia Bhatt swears by Gucci Flora, a fragrance that blends peony, rose, and citrus notes to create a refined, feminine scent that’s both elegant and uplifting. For those seeking a more affordable alternative, ITC Engage Femme is the perfect dupe, capturing the same fresh, floral essence at just 1/5th of the price. It delivers an equally luxurious experience, offering a beautifully similar fragrance that makes it the best budget-friendly option without compromising on quality.





2. Anushka Sharma is a devoted fan of the Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, a delicate floral fragrance that blends sweet fruity notes with warm hints of musk. Its complex profile includes top notes of red apple, heart notes of peony, rose, carnation, and jasmine, and base notes of luxurious suede. For a more affordable option, the Victoria’s Secret Enchanted Peony Limited Edition Lunar New Year Fragrance Mist offers a similarly refreshing floral and fruity experience, though with less musk. It captures the essence of Jo Malone’s fragrance at a steal, making it a perfect budget-friendly alternative.





3. Athiya Shetty’s signature scent is Le Labo’s Another 13, renowned for its distinctive blend of ambroxyde (a synthetic animal musk), jasmine petals, musk, moss, and woody amber notes, creating an unforgettable, complex fragrance. Although the exact scent is unavailable in India, there are several affordable dupes to consider. One such option is Yardley London Morning Dew, which, though primarily a floral fragrance, features a musky base that subtly mirrors the undertones of Another 13. This light, refreshing scent is perfect for daytime wear and offers an incredibly budget-friendly alternative





4. Karisma Kapoor’s favorite fragrance is Chopard Love, a luxurious perfume that boasts a captivating and seductive rose profile. Its complex composition features top notes of Damascena Rose Infusion, Rose Taif, and Mandarin; heart notes of Bulgarian Damascena Rose Essential Oil, Moroccan Centifolia Rose, Jasmine Sambac, and Orange Blossom; and base notes of Turkish Damascena Rose Absolute and Patchouli. This opulent scent is priced at Rs 10,600. For a more budget-friendly alternative, the United Colors of Benetton Sisterland Red Rose Eau De Toilette offers a refreshing take on rose, with a floral scent enhanced by a subtle grassy twist. It’s an ideal choice for those who enjoy hearty rose fragrances like Karisma’s favorite, but at a much more accessible price point.





5. Kareena Kapoor’s signature fragrance is the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier Classique, known for its amber floral profile that blends spicy and sweet notes. It opens with top notes of orange blossom, rose, pear, mandarin, bergamot, and star anise, followed by heart notes of orchid, ylang ylang, tuberose, ginger, and plum, and settles into a warm base of amber, sandalwood, vanilla, cinnamon, and musk. The Eau De Toilette version is priced at Rs 8,200. A great affordable dupe is the Marks & Spencer Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette, which offers a similar floral, fruity, and musky scent with vanilla undertones, capturing the essence of Classique at a fraction of the price.





