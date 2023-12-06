Live
Rapid Solutions for Surgical Emergencies: Expert Care When Every Second Counts
Dr Divya Kumari, a notable presence at Suraksha Speciality Hospital, provides valuable insights into the realm of surgical emergencies. Stressing the critical importance of timely intervention, our unwavering commitment to unparalleled expertise and prompt care ensures a decisive response when every moment is crucial
Surgical emergencies demand immediate attention to prevent serious health consequences or save lives. These situations can arise from various medical conditions, injuries, or complications, necessitating urgent intervention by surgical professionals. Common surgical emergencies include:
Trauma: Injuries from accidents or falls may require emergency surgery to control bleeding, repair damaged organs or tissues, and prevent further complications.
Acute Abdomen: Conditions like appendicitis, perforated ulcers, bowel obstruction, or diverticulitis can cause severe abdominal pain, necessitating immediate surgical intervention.
Infections: Severe infections, such as necrotizing fasciitis or intra-abdominal infections, may require surgical drainage or debridement to control the spread of infection.
Abdominal Pain: Surgical Emergency: Abdominal pain, often dismissed as a mere stomachache, can lead to complications like septic shock, organ failure, and prolonged ventilation if not promptly addressed.
Common Surgical Emergencies:
• Appendicitis causing lower abdominal pain
• Gallbladder stones leading to right upper abdominal pain
• Swelling in the abdomen with pain, representing abscesses, fistulas, or thrombosed piles
Our Excellent Services:
• General Surgery
• Breast Surgery
• Gastrointestinal Surgery & Laparoscopic Surgery
• Trauma Surgery
• Surgical Oncology
• Laser therapies for perineal diseases
Our specialised team comprises 10-20 experienced surgeons with expertise in the mentioned areas. Trust Suresha Speciality Hospitals for prompt and expert care in surgical emergencies.
