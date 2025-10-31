Reble unleashes sonic chaos with ‘New Riot’: An anthem of anger, freedom, and self-discovery

Emerging from the misty highlands of Meghalaya, 24-year-old artist Daiaphi Lamare, better known as Reble, is setting a new tone for Indian hip-hop with her electrifying new single, “New Riot.” The track isn’t just another release—it’s a full-blown emotional revolution that blends rage, distortion, and liberation into one unforgettable soundscape.

Released under Homegrown Music in collaboration with Atlantic Records, “New Riot” is produced by Parimal Shais with guitar layers from Krishna M. Sujith of Space Is All We Have.

Drawing influences from phonk and Memphis rap, the song is a gritty blend of distorted synths and raw, unfiltered emotion. For Reble, it’s more than music—it’s a mirror reflecting her chaos and transformation. “Reble is the New Riot,” she declares, marking a turning point in her journey from introspection to sonic rebellion.

Having already performed at Spotify’s Rap 91 showcase, Reble is now gearing up to hit the big stage at Rolling Loud India 2025, alongside international icons.

Here’s an excerpt from our exclusive conversation with the artist about her new single, creative process, and vision for the future.

What was in your mind when you were writing this song?

The song was born from rage—the kind that makes you feel alive. It’s about giving shape to anger and emotional breakdowns. We’re often told anger is ugly, but I see it as human and powerful. “New Riot” is my way of embracing chaos and finding beauty in the noise.

What does the song mean to you personally?

It came from a breaking point when everything crashed down. Music became my escape. This song is the first time I truly felt like myself—it’s human expression in its purest form.

How do you usually approach songwriting and composition?

My process shifts. Sometimes I write to an instrumental that moves me; other times, I build a track from scratch with a producer. I like being inside the sound—shaping every layer, every imperfection. I’m drawn to distortion and warped textures that most call noise. To me, that’s art.

Tell us about the recording and production process.

Working with Parimal Shais was incredible. We both love that grimy phonk vibe. The song began with a distorted synth, and Krishna added those haunting guitars. The first take of my vocals—raw and imperfect—became the backbone. I told Parimal, “Make it dirtier,” and that’s what made it special.

Any memorable moments from the recording?

That spontaneous first hook was everything. I literally grabbed Parimal’s mic and said, “Let’s record this now.” What you hear in the final version is that exact moment.

What do you want listeners to take away from ‘New Riot’?

Whatever they need. Songs are mirrors—you see in them what’s already inside you. Whether it’s anger, freedom, or pain, I want people to feel seen and real.

What’s next for you?

This song is part of a larger project exploring chaos and emotion. I’m crafting something timeless, something that defines my sound.

Your biggest musical influences?

Artists like Eminem, André 3000, Linkin Park, MGMT, and Pink Floyd. Lately, I’ve been vibing with $uicideboy$ and Freddie Dredd—sounds that redefine heaviness.

Any message to your fans?

Keep listening to music that moves you. Music is therapy—it reminds us who we are amid chaos. Don’t stop listening to that voice inside you.

With “New Riot,” Reble isn’t just making noise—she’s starting a movement. Bold, raw, and unapologetic, her music captures the pulse of ageneration unafraid to feel,scream, and rise again.