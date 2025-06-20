Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Ritika Singh redefines glamour with grit and grace
Actress and former MMA fighter Ritika Mohan Singh, best known for her powerful screen presence and athletic edge, is turning heads with a bold new photoshoot that marks a creative shift from her usual grounded aesthetic.
Actress and former MMA fighter Ritika Mohan Singh, best known for her powerful screen presence and athletic edge, is turning heads with a bold new photoshoot that marks a creative shift from her usual grounded aesthetic. Having last appeared in the Telugu film Valari, Ritika now steps into a different visual territory—one that is personal, raw, and strikingly unfiltered.
In this new series, Ritika dons a black halter-neck top with an open back and plunging neckline, paired with textured purple pants.
Her look is relaxed yet razor-sharp, with her natural curls left untouched, adding to the authenticity. The shoot avoids the usual glamour clichés—there’s no forced gloss, just layered moods and subtle defiance.
The images speak volumes: in one, she holds an apple near her lips, teasing a symbolic tension; in another, she leans into a dimly lit hallway, shadow and poise in harmony; a third finds her reclining in a bathtub, introspective and cool. Each frame captures a different facet—curious, calm, and confidently unbothered.
What sets this shoot apart is its refusal to conform. Ritika isn’t posing for validation—she’s owning her narrative. The styling complements her instead of overpowering her, with each frame designed around her expressions, presence, and personality.
In a world of hyper-curated glamour, Ritika’s shoot feels like a welcome disruption—authentic, unpredictable, and entirely her own.