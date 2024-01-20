Rohini Vrat January 2024: Date, auspicious timings, rituals, vrat katha and significance of the day

Within the vibrant tapestry of Jainism, the celebration of Rohini Vrat holds a special place. This auspicious occasion is marked by the alignment of the Rohini Nakshatra, one of the 27 constellations, and is observed with fervour and dedication by those who follow the Jain faith. The Rohini Vrat is not just a ritual; it is a spiritual practice believed to purify the soul, alleviate karmic bonds, and bring about spiritual growth.

Date and Timing of Rohini Vrat in January 2024:

In January 2024, Rohini Vrat coincides with Paush Putrada Ekadashi and is set to be observed on Sunday, January 21. The auspicious timing of Rohini Nakshatra is from 3:09 am on January 21 to 3:52 am on January 22, according to the Panchang.

Rituals of Rohini Vrat:

1. Early Morning Rituals: Devotees begin their day by waking up early, taking a purifying bath, and preparing for the day's worship.

2. Idol Worship: A five-ratna copper or gold idol of Lord Vasupujya is set up for worship. Devotees offer fruits, flowers, naivedhya (food offering), and two outfits to the idol.

3. Duration of the Fast: The Rohini Vrat commences on the day of Rohini Nakshatra and continues until the following Nakshatra Margashirsha.

4. Charitable Acts: Giving to the underprivileged is considered a crucial aspect of this observance, emphasizing the Jain principles of compassion and selflessness.

Rohini Vrat Katha:

The Rohini Vrat Katha narrates the fascinating story of Princess Rohini and Prince Ashoka. Their marriage, intertwined with a tale of spiritual development and atonement, takes an unexpected turn when Prince Ashoka seeks advice on his wife's extraordinary calmness. The sage relates the story of Durgandha, who, through unwavering devotion and Rohini fasting, transcended a curse and emerged as Princess Rohini.

Significance of Rohini Vrat:

The observance of Rohini Vrat is considered one of the most important days in Jainism. Women, in particular, fast with the hope of enhancing the well-being and prosperity of their husbands and families. According to Drik Panchang, Rohini fasting is believed to alleviate sorrow and poverty. Devotees typically observe the Rohini fast for three, five, or seven years, after which the Udyapana ceremony is performed to conclude the fast.

Rohini Vrat is more than a mere ritual; it is a spiritual journey that symbolizes purification, self-discipline, and the pursuit of spiritual growth within the Jain community. The alignment of the Rohini Nakshatra and the enduring power of penance are at the core of this observance, providing devotees with a pathway to transcendence and spiritual enlightenment.

