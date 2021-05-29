Say good bye to elbow tanning with these simple remedies

Darkening of elbows is the most common problem seen in women these days. Over exposure to sun is the main cause of tanning on elbows.

It is one of the most difficult and stubborn areas from where removing these black marks will become a big task to every individual. But there are certain home remedies that will help you to get rid of dark and black elbows.

Lemon

Lemon juice acts as a great exfoliator. Cut a lemon into half and rub one half of a lemon on one elbow and the other half on the other elbow. Rub for 10 minutes and then allow the juice to dry.

Wash the juice with cold water. Do this treatment as many numbers of times as you want in a day. But don't forget to apply a moisturizer on your elbows after every treatment.

Turmeric, honey and milk

Turmeric has antiseptic properties and milk act as bleach, while honey moisturizes the dry skin. Mix some turmeric with milk and honey to make it a smooth paste. Apply the paste on the dark areas and leave it there for at least 20 minutes.

Wet your hands and rub it for few minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Gram flour and lemon

Gram flour cleanses the area and also provides mild exfoliation. While lemon juice acts as natural bleach and helps to reduce the darkness from your elbows.

Add some lime juice to gram flour to make it paste. Apply the mixture and rub in circular motion on your elbows. Allow it to dry and wash it off with cold water.

Olive oil and sugar

Sugar works as an excellent source of exfoliation, while olive oil will moisturize the skin. Mix equal quantities of olive oil and sugar to make a thick paste.

Apply this mix on to the black knees and elbow. Rub the skin using this mixture for about five minutes. Wash using mild soap and water.

Sunscreen lotion

Sunscreen should be generously applied on the elbows when you are stepping outside as elbows are also exposed to the harsh sunrays which can ruin your skin cells.

So, it will show an impact if you apply a generous dose of sunscreen the next time you are stepping out of your home.