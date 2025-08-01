Seven Oaks Pet Hospital Inaugurated

Seven Oaks Multi-Specialty Pet Hospital was grandly inaugurated in Kompally by actors Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. Founded by Dr. Sri Reddy and managed by Sandhya B. Reddy, the hospital offers international-standard veterinary care, including advanced services like MRI scanning and specialty departments.

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures including director Madhura Sreedhar Reddy. Through the Hermione Duncan Reddy Foundation, the hospital also supports underprivileged pet owners with subsidized treatments.

With expert staff and global veterinary collaborations, Seven Oaks aims to become a trusted name in pet healthcare across Hyderabad.