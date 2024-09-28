Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, Time, and the Significance of Kheer

Sharad Purnima is an important Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashvin month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This festival not only marks the end of the monsoon season but is also considered a highly auspicious day for starting new ventures. Among all the Purnima days, Sharad Purnima holds a special significance as it commemorates the divine Raas Leela performed by Lord Krishna with the gopis in Braj. Hence, it is also known as Raas Purnima. On this day, deities such as Radha-Krishna, Shiva-Parvati, and Lakshmi-Narayana are worshipped, along with the moon deity. Devotees offer flowers and Kheer as part of the rituals, seeking blessings for a healthy and prosperous life. It is also believed that on this day, the moon is in its full form, radiating in all 16 phases.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima is considered a sacred day, symbolizing the arrival of the harvest season. Many Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day, believing that she descends to Earth, bringing blessings of wealth and happiness. As per religious beliefs, the full moon on this night has special powers that are believed to shower medicinal properties on the Earth.

Sharad Purnima 2024: Date and Time

In 2024, Sharad Purnima falls on October 16. The full moon or Purnima Tithi will begin at 7:56 pm on October 16 and will end at 4:37 pm on October 17. The moon worship and rituals are performed at night, and it is also said that this year the festival coincides with Ravi Yoga, enhancing its auspiciousness.

Rituals of Kheer and Moon Worship

On the night of Sharad Purnima, devotees follow the tradition of preparing Kheer, a sweet rice pudding made with cow’s milk. After 9 pm, the Kheer is placed under the open sky, allowing the moonlight to fall on it. The next morning, devotees consume the Kheer after taking a bath during the Brahma Muhurta. It is believed that the moon's rays on this night have medicinal properties, which are absorbed by the Kheer. Consuming this moon-infused Kheer is thought to promote health, prosperity, and happiness.

Health Benefits and Spiritual Beliefs

Astrologers believe that on Sharad Purnima, the moon's rays have healing properties that descend to the Earth, bestowing wellness upon those who consume the moonlit Kheer. This ritual is said to bring about a positive impact on health while also enhancing happiness and prosperity in the household, with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Sharad Purnima is not only a spiritual celebration but also one that symbolizes health and abundance, making it one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu tradition.