Significance and Practices of the Third Ashra of Ramadan

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is a time of immense blessings, spiritual reflection, and devotion. Muslims worldwide observe fasting, prayers, and acts of charity, seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness. The month is divided into three Ashras (phases), each spanning ten days:

First Ashra (Days 1-10): The Ashra of Mercy

The Ashra of Mercy Second Ashra (Days 11-20): The Ashra of Forgiveness

The Ashra of Forgiveness Third Ashra (Days 21-30): The Ashra of Freedom from Hellfire

The final Ashra, which begins after Maghrib prayers on the 20th day, holds special significance as it includes the holiest nights of Ramadan, known as Laylatul Qadr.

Importance of the Third Ashra

The Third Ashra of Ramadan, beginning on March 21, 2025, is a period of deep spiritual devotion and heightened worship. These last ten days are regarded as the most sacred, providing an opportunity for believers to seek salvation and freedom from Hellfire through sincere prayers and good deeds.

Itikaf – A Spiritual Retreat

During this Ashra, many Muslims observe Itikaf, dedicating themselves entirely to worship and detachment from worldly distractions. Itikaf can be performed in mosques or at home, focusing solely on prayers, Quranic recitation, and reflection.

Charity and Almsgiving

This period is also marked by increased acts of charity. Muslims are encouraged to give Zakat (obligatory almsgiving) and Fitra (charity given before Eid) to help those in need, ensuring that everyone can celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr joyfully.

Laylatul Qadr – The Night of Power

One of the most significant aspects of the Third Ashra is Shab-e-Qadr or Laylatul Qadr, known as the Night of Power. This night is believed to be more blessed than a thousand months, and prayers on this occasion are said to bring immense rewards.

The exact date of Laylatul Qadr is unknown, but it is commonly observed on the last five odd-numbered nights of Ramadan:

21st Night – March 22, 2025

23rd Night – March 24, 2025

25th Night – March 26, 2025

27th Night – March 28, 2025 (Most significant)

29th Night – March 30, 2025

On this blessed night, Muslims engage in fervent prayers, Quran recitation, and supplications, seeking forgiveness and divine blessings.

The Third Ashra of Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, devotion, and striving for salvation. Through worship, Itikaf, charity, and prayers on Laylatul Qadr, Muslims seek Allah’s mercy and blessings, preparing for the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with a renewed spiritual outlook.