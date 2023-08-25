Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Date, puja timing, rituals and significance

Varalakshmi Vratham is a major religious celebration in Hinduism, enthusiastically celebrated by devotees from all over the world. This special day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bestow wealth, prosperity, and well-being. The festival, which usually falls on the second Friday of the month of Shravana (July to August), is of great importance.

Varalakshmi Vrat 2023: Date and Time

• This year, Varalaxmi Vrat will be observed on August 25, 2023, which corresponds to the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Saawan.

• Morning Puja Muhurat (Simha Lagna) - August 25, 2023 - 05:55 am to 07:40 am

• Afternoon Puja Muhurat (Vrishchika Lagna) - August 25, 2023 - 12:14 pm to 02:32 pm

• Evening Puja Muhurat (Kumbha Lagna) - August 25, 2023 - 06:19 pm to 07:48 pm

• Midnight Puja Muhurat (Vrishabha Lagna) - August 26, 2023 - 10:50 pm to 12:46 pm

Varalakshmi Puja: Significance

Varalakshmi Puja has immense significance among the Hindus. On this auspicious day, married women fast for the welfare of their families, husbands and children, seeking the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi. This devout observance is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, wealth, and longevity. The practice is associated with the blessings of Ashtalaxmi, who represents eight fundamental forces: wealth, courage, offspring, wisdom, success, nourishment, strength, and strength.

Varalakshmi Vrat: Celebration

The day begins when the women get up early, purify the puja room, and adorn clean clothes after bathing. A wooden board covered with a yellow or red cloth is prepared, on which an idol of Goddess Lakshmi is placed, facing east. Sandalwood and vermilion are used to mark the tilak on the board. An offering arrangement is made, including whole rice, betel leaves, assorted fruits, and a silver coin. A kalash decorated with mango leaves and a coconut are also placed.

The worship begins with the inclusion of an idol of Lord Ganesha. After lighting a lamp and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, the puja continues with the recitation of the Vrat Katha. Seeking blessings and forgiveness, the devotees conclude by breaking the coconut and sharing it among family members. The next day, another puja is performed to end the fast and the kalash water is sprinkled all over the house.

Varalakshmi Vrat 2023: Celebration

Varalakshmi Vratham is predominantly seen in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Devotees in these regions celebrate the fast with great enthusiasm, often treating it as a holiday.

Mantra

Om Hreem ShreemLakshmibhayo Namah॥

Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi

Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om॥