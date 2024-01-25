Thaipusam 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know about the festival

Thaipusam, also recognized as Thaipoosam, stands as a significant Hindu Tamil festival, observed on the first full moon day of the Thai month under the Pusam star. This celebration commemorates the triumph of the Hindu deity Murugan, armed with a celestial spear bestowed by Parvati, over the demon Surapadman. The festival incorporates various acts of devotion and self-discipline, with some participants engaging in rituals such as piercing their skin, tongues, or cheeks. Others even walk across burning coals, all in a quest to seek atonement for sins and strengthen their Hindu faith.

Primarily celebrated by Tamil communities in India and across the globe, notable gatherings occur in Malaysia and Singapore. Although Thaipusam is a one-day observance, devotees initiate fasting and purification rituals weeks in advance, with celebrations extending over several days. Here's a detailed exploration of this momentous occasion.

Thaipusam 2024: Date and Auspicious Timings

The auspicious festival of Thaipusam is set to be celebrated with fervour on Thursday, January 25, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat and auspicious timings for the occasion are as follows:

• Poosam Nakshathram Begins: 08:16 AM on January 25, 2024

• Poosam Nakshathram Ends: 10:28 AM on January 26, 2024

Historical Background of Thaipusam

Rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures, the festival's origins trace back to a battle between Murugan and the formidable demon Soorapadman, who had seized control of heaven, earth, and hell, holding gods as hostages. Facing this dire situation, Parvathi, the mother of Lord Murugan, gifted her son a divine spear called Vel, endowed with the power to conquer evil. Lord Murugan successfully defeated Soorapadman on the battlefield, an event that marked the inception of Thaipusam, the name bestowed by devoted followers.

Significance of Thaipusam

Thaipusam holds profound spiritual and cultural significance, embodying severe penance and sacrifice as expressions of devotion and a quest for blessings. Key features of the festival include skewer piercings, donning elaborate 'kavadis,' and pilgrimages to Murugan temples. These physically demanding acts symbolise the devotees' perseverance, faith, and readiness to confront adversity for spiritual fulfillment. Thaipusam serves as a vibrant showcase of cultural identity, religious fervour, and community unity within Hindu communities, serving as a poignant reminder of the triumph of virtue over evil.