On March,21, 1836: The first library in Calcutta, West Bengal, was established in Metcalfe Hall at the junction of Hair Street and Strand Road, known as the "Calcutta Public Library". On 1 February 1953, the Metcalfe hall Kolkata library shifted to the Belvedere Estate in Alipore.



Since the library moved from the old building to the "Bhasha Bhavan" building. Currently, the library has 26,41,615 books, 88,162 maps, 3,231 manuscripts, 1,47,331 magazines, and daily editions of the most famous daily newspaper published from the eighteenth century, 21, 250 Digitized Books, and other rare documents.