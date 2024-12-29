The New Orleans bucket list- 25 things to do in 2025

New Orleans, the city of jazz, Creole cuisine, and unforgettable energy, is a vibrant tapestry of culture, history, and celebration.

As 2025 approaches, here’s a curated list of 25 must-do activities to make the most of your visit to the Crescent City.

1. Watch a Mardi Gras Parade

Kick off the year by witnessing Mardi Gras, the city’s iconic festival starting January 6 and culminating on Fat Tuesday, March 4. Experience the colourful parades, music, and electrifying energy that sweep through every corner of the city.

2. Taste the King Cake

Indulge in the Mardi Gras classic, the king cake. This delectable treat, a hybrid of cinnamon roll and coffee cake, comes in unique flavours like tres leches, boudin, and crawfish.

3. Stroll Through City Park

Spanning 1,300 acres, City Park offers lush green spaces, botanical gardens, amusement parks, and museums, making it a perfect family-friendly destination.

4. Visit Vue Orleans at Sunset

Head to Vue Orleans, the only observatory in the city offering 360-degree panoramic views of the riverfront. The breathtaking sunset views are unmatched.

5. Explore Museums

Dive into history, art, and culture at renowned museums such as The National WWII Museum, New Orleans Museum of Art, and Mardi Gras Museum.

6. Tour Unique Neighbourhoods

From the historic French Quarter to the artsy Bywater and bohemian Marigny, explore the distinct charm and culture of New Orleans’ neighbourhoods.

7. Marvel at the Architecture

Every corner of New Orleans is a showcase of classical and whimsical architectural styles. Admire iconic Creole townhouses and shotgun homes.

8. Embrace Multicultural Festivities

Celebrate the city’s diversity at events like Tết Fest, honouring the Vietnamese community, and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, celebrating Black culture every July.

9. Relish a Beignet

No trip is complete without savouring a beignet at Cafe du Monde or during the city’s annual Beignet Fest in the fall.

10. Discover Contemporary Art

Prospect New Orleans, a triennial art event, runs through February 2025, featuring powerful exhibits across the city, including the abandoned Ford Motor Plant.

11. Catch a Performance Arts Show

Enjoy Broadway hits like Hamilton and Mamma Mia at the Saenger Theater or world-class dance performances at Mahalia Jackson Theater.

12. Feast on Crawfish

Experience the culinary delight of crawfish during its peak season (February to May). From boils to étouffée, it’s a must-try dish.

13. Experience a Vibrant Spring

Spring in New Orleans is packed with events like the Overlook Film Festival (April 3-6) and the French Quarter Festival (April 10-13).

14. Celebrate Music and Culture

Join the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 24 to May 4) or the Crescent City Classic 10K, an Easter weekend tradition featuring music, food, and fun.

15. Revel in Pride Month

In June, New Orleans comes alive with Pride parades, Black Pride celebrations, and Southern Decadence, making it one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the U.S.

16. Cool Off with a Sno-ball

Beat the heat with a sno-ball, New Orleans’ signature shaved ice treat drenched in flavoured syrup.

17. Enjoy a Festive Summer

Summer festivals celebrate everything from Creole tomatoes to jazz legend Louis Armstrong. Don’t miss Running of the Bulls in July for a thrilling twist.

18. Cheer for Local Sports

From NFL's Saints to NBA's Pelicans, the city offers non-stop sports action. Don’t miss Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025.

19. Savor Autumn Delights

Fall is festival season with events like National Fried Chicken Fest and Oak Street Po-Boy Fest offering mouthwatering culinary experiences.

20. Celebrate Halloween

October in New Orleans is packed with ghost tours, haunted houses, and the Krewe of BOO! Parade for a spooky yet fun-filled experience.

21. Devour Classic Cuisine

Treat your taste buds to gumbo, po’boys, red beans & rice, and more. August’s COOLinary event offers special deals at top restaurants.

22. Participate in Bayou Classic

This Thanksgiving tradition celebrates HBCU culture with a football game, Battle of the Bands, and lively parades.

23. Ring in the Holidays

Starting after Thanksgiving, Holidays New Orleans Style features Christmas parades, light shows, and events like NOLA Christmas Fest.

24. Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Welcome 2026 with a bang by joining one of the city’s dynamic parties, concerts, or family-friendly events.

New Orleans in 2025 promises an unforgettable mix of culture, history, and entertainment. Start planning your adventure now!