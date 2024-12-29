Live
- 80 students take part in MUN conference
- Stroke patient has remarkable recovery journey after overseas crisis
- officials gear up to prevent illegal sand transportation
- World Telugu Mahasabhalu continues for second day in Vijayawada
- Police nab bank manager-led gang for siphoning Rs 12.51 cr via data theft
- BJP MLA accuses Cong rival of false allegations
- TV serial actor held for sexually harassing actress
- Two Constables Die by Suicide in Telangana: Family Disputes Suspected
- New year Celebrations: Flyovers to be closed; heightened vigilance on drugs
- ‘Shakti’ free travel scheme driving govt to brink of bankruptcy: BJP
Just In
The New Orleans bucket list- 25 things to do in 2025
New Orleans, the city of jazz, Creole cuisine, and unforgettable energy, is a vibrant tapestry of culture, history, and celebration. As 2025...
New Orleans, the city of jazz, Creole cuisine, and unforgettable energy, is a vibrant tapestry of culture, history, and celebration.
As 2025 approaches, here’s a curated list of 25 must-do activities to make the most of your visit to the Crescent City.
1. Watch a Mardi Gras Parade
Kick off the year by witnessing Mardi Gras, the city’s iconic festival starting January 6 and culminating on Fat Tuesday, March 4. Experience the colourful parades, music, and electrifying energy that sweep through every corner of the city.
2. Taste the King Cake
Indulge in the Mardi Gras classic, the king cake. This delectable treat, a hybrid of cinnamon roll and coffee cake, comes in unique flavours like tres leches, boudin, and crawfish.
3. Stroll Through City Park
Spanning 1,300 acres, City Park offers lush green spaces, botanical gardens, amusement parks, and museums, making it a perfect family-friendly destination.
4. Visit Vue Orleans at Sunset
Head to Vue Orleans, the only observatory in the city offering 360-degree panoramic views of the riverfront. The breathtaking sunset views are unmatched.
5. Explore Museums
Dive into history, art, and culture at renowned museums such as The National WWII Museum, New Orleans Museum of Art, and Mardi Gras Museum.
6. Tour Unique Neighbourhoods
From the historic French Quarter to the artsy Bywater and bohemian Marigny, explore the distinct charm and culture of New Orleans’ neighbourhoods.
7. Marvel at the Architecture
Every corner of New Orleans is a showcase of classical and whimsical architectural styles. Admire iconic Creole townhouses and shotgun homes.
8. Embrace Multicultural Festivities
Celebrate the city’s diversity at events like Tết Fest, honouring the Vietnamese community, and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, celebrating Black culture every July.
9. Relish a Beignet
No trip is complete without savouring a beignet at Cafe du Monde or during the city’s annual Beignet Fest in the fall.
10. Discover Contemporary Art
Prospect New Orleans, a triennial art event, runs through February 2025, featuring powerful exhibits across the city, including the abandoned Ford Motor Plant.
11. Catch a Performance Arts Show
Enjoy Broadway hits like Hamilton and Mamma Mia at the Saenger Theater or world-class dance performances at Mahalia Jackson Theater.
12. Feast on Crawfish
Experience the culinary delight of crawfish during its peak season (February to May). From boils to étouffée, it’s a must-try dish.
13. Experience a Vibrant Spring
Spring in New Orleans is packed with events like the Overlook Film Festival (April 3-6) and the French Quarter Festival (April 10-13).
14. Celebrate Music and Culture
Join the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 24 to May 4) or the Crescent City Classic 10K, an Easter weekend tradition featuring music, food, and fun.
15. Revel in Pride Month
In June, New Orleans comes alive with Pride parades, Black Pride celebrations, and Southern Decadence, making it one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the U.S.
16. Cool Off with a Sno-ball
Beat the heat with a sno-ball, New Orleans’ signature shaved ice treat drenched in flavoured syrup.
17. Enjoy a Festive Summer
Summer festivals celebrate everything from Creole tomatoes to jazz legend Louis Armstrong. Don’t miss Running of the Bulls in July for a thrilling twist.
18. Cheer for Local Sports
From NFL's Saints to NBA's Pelicans, the city offers non-stop sports action. Don’t miss Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025.
19. Savor Autumn Delights
Fall is festival season with events like National Fried Chicken Fest and Oak Street Po-Boy Fest offering mouthwatering culinary experiences.
20. Celebrate Halloween
October in New Orleans is packed with ghost tours, haunted houses, and the Krewe of BOO! Parade for a spooky yet fun-filled experience.
21. Devour Classic Cuisine
Treat your taste buds to gumbo, po’boys, red beans & rice, and more. August’s COOLinary event offers special deals at top restaurants.
22. Participate in Bayou Classic
This Thanksgiving tradition celebrates HBCU culture with a football game, Battle of the Bands, and lively parades.
23. Ring in the Holidays
Starting after Thanksgiving, Holidays New Orleans Style features Christmas parades, light shows, and events like NOLA Christmas Fest.
24. Celebrate New Year’s Eve
Welcome 2026 with a bang by joining one of the city’s dynamic parties, concerts, or family-friendly events.
New Orleans in 2025 promises an unforgettable mix of culture, history, and entertainment. Start planning your adventure now!