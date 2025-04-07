This World Health Day, Nourish Your Health Inside Out with a Handful of Almonds

World Health Day, observed on April 7, is a reminder that good health isn’t just about living longer—it’s about living a healthy and better life. One of the most important factors is nutrition because a balanced diet plays a key role in overall health. A simple yet effective step is incorporating nutrient-rich foods like almonds into daily meals. California Almonds, India’s most popular almonds, are a natural source of 15 essential nutrients, including protein, dietary fiber, healthy fats, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin E, making them a smart addition to a healthy lifestyle.

For generations, our mothers and grandmothers have emphasized the importance of almonds, and now, science backs their wisdom. Over 200 published research studies have highlighted the health benefits of almonds—from providing energy and immunity to improved heart health, blood sugar levels, and weight management. The healthy fats and vitamin E in almonds contribute to glowing skin and anti-aging benefits. The ICMR-NIN dietary guidelines for Indians, recommends almonds as a nutritious daily addition to a balanced diet, both as a source of plant protein and a healthy snack. The dietary guidelines recommend swapping deep-fried snacks with nuts because they are a healthier alternative for overall well-being.

Commenting on World Health Day, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, said, “Shifts in dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles have led to a rise in obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes in India, making it more important than ever to prioritize overall wellness. I always advise my clients that nutrition is the foundation of good health and small, mindful choices—like incorporating more vegetables, fruits, and nutrient-dense nuts like almonds—can make a big difference. Almonds are especially beneficial for heart health, as they may help lower total and LDL cholesterol levels and heart-damaging inflammation, making them a smart addition to a balanced diet.”

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, said, "This World Health Day, it’s important to address India’s growing obesity crisis, fueled by sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary habits, and carbohydrate-heavy diets lacking other essential nutrients. Effective weight management begins with a nutrient-rich diet that includes protein, dietary fiber, healthy fats and micronutrients. A simple yet powerful step is adding a handful of almonds to one’s daily routine. Packed with 15 essential nutrients, almonds help enhance satiety, reduce overall calorie intake, and support weight management. They’re incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in any form. So, the next time hunger strikes—especially between meals—reach for a handful of almonds instead of junk or fried foods for a healthier choice."

Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, said, "With an increase in lifestyle-related diseases, nutrition has never been more important. India, often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, is reporting a higher number of cases every day, with many individuals in the pre-diabetes stage. One way to take charge of your health is by making smarter food choices—starting with healthier snacks. Instead of opting for processed or sugary foods, opt for nutrient-rich alternatives like fruits, vegetables, and almonds. Almonds, packed with natural protein and fiber, can help support healthy blood sugar levels and may aid in blood sugar management for those with type 2 diabetes.”

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, said, "Balancing work and family can be challenging, but small, careful choices make a big difference. I prioritize regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management to stay energized. A simple habit that keeps me going is including a handful of California almonds in my daily routine—they're packed with some of the essential nutrients that help me through long hours on sets. As a mother, I’m also passing these habits to my daughter, teaching her the importance of mindful eating and staying active. This World Health Day, let’s commit to making health a priority, no matter how busy life gets, and inspiring the next generation to do the same."

Popular South Indian actress Shriya Saran, said, "With early call times, long rehearsals, and demanding shoots, staying fit and energized isn’t just a choice—it’s essential. That’s why I focus on both my workouts and my diet. One simple habit that keeps me going is including a handful of California almonds in my daily routine. They’re packed with some of the essential nutrients, help me through long hours on set and support overall wellness. Eating almonds is a habit my mom instilled in me, and it’s something I’ve followed for years. They’re my go-to snack and if you haven’t already, give it a try—you’ll be amazed at the difference it makes!"

This World Health Day is a reminder that good health is a journey shaped by thoughtful choices and balanced nutrition. Including California almonds in our daily diet is a simple yet powerful step toward holistic well-being. Backed by both tradition and science, almonds offer essential nutrients in a convenient, wholesome way. Let’s commit to lasting changes that nourish us from within—one handful at a time.