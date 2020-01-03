Ways to make your home elegant

If you're looking for interior décor inspiration, here are some tips to do up our homes quickly and cost-efficiently.

Organise your living room!

Sustainable fabrics will be the focus for the year ahead. There will be more of organic linens, cottons, mulmuls, recycled textiles, undyed yarns, plush soft fabrics and other eco-friendly materials that can be used to style homes, based on your personal taste and comfort.

Organic structures with base shades like metal or wood along with warm terracotta to accessorize tables will also see a rise in consumer interest.

There will be more furniture with curved edges, instead of the usual square edges. Classical embroideries as patterns will be popular as decorative finishes on sofa-arms, footstools and cushions.

Bold-colors and clean-cut lines of modernism will also dominate interiors like the recurring circle, rectangle, and stripe motifs.

Create a kitchen garden on the windowsill

Grow fresh organic vegetables and herbs in your kitchen so it's easily available anytime and adds flavour to our food. Good choices for a sunny windowsill include basil, tomatoes, cilantro, methi, rosemary and oregano.

Use potting mix and don't over water your little garden. Make sure that the spot you choose gets several hours of sun in the course of the day.

Experiment with the lighting

Looking for a touch of magic in your home? The right lighting can lift your mood and create an ambience that's worth a second (or third!) look.

Fairy lights add a zap of warmth and drama to any space, and can be installed in under an hour. Bring some romance into your life with some pretty lighting and don't forget the wine!

Put mirrors on the wardrobe shutters

You can change the look of your bedroom completely by replacing your wardrobe shutters with floor to ceiling mirrors.

Your room will appear visually much larger, and the mirrors will bounce natural light and lend a dramatic touch to your room.

A word of caution, if this idea appeals to you: do pay attention to the position of the mirrored shutters. You don't want to be reflecting or magnifying views that you would rather not focus on!

Upscale your bedroom with canopy beds

2020 will see canopy beds making a comeback in a big way. They will reflect a more contemporary style, and will be sleek and elegant rather than heavily ornate.

Floating transparent curtains framing the canopy will add -an air of whimsy.

- By HomeLane