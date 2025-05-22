Live
World Biodiversity Day : SUEZ is committed to preserving and regenerating biodiversity in India, at its sites and with its customers
- 50% of the world’s GDP depends on services provided by nature and biodiversity. To help protect this endangered natural capital, SUEZ has made ambitious commitments as part of its sustainable development roadmap.
- By their very nature, SUEZ's core businesses of water and waste management contribute to preserving nature and biodiversity.
Biodiversity encompasses all living organisms, their ecosystems, and their interactions. It is essential to vital human services such as food, drinking water, medicines and climate regulation. By providing wastewater treatment and waste management services, SUEZ contributes directly to preserving nature and biodiversity.
SUEZ has had a deep and long-standing presence in India’s water and wastewater sector—since 1978, in fact. Over the years, the Group has designed and developed more than 300 cutting-edge treatment facilities, serving both bustling cities and complex industrial zones. Every single day, about 1 billion litres of wastewater flows through our systems, where it’s treated using advanced technology. Globally as a Group, in 2024, SUEZ treated 3 billion cubic meters of wastewater and produced 2.5 million tons of secondary raw materials.
To strengthen its action, the Group made concrete commitments in its 2023–2027 sustainable development roadmap to reduce its own impact on biodiversity and accelerate the deployment of solutions that support its regeneration.
Addressing the five factors responsible for biodiversity loss
Globally, a quarter of the studied animal and plant species, or one million species, are threatened with extinction. To help halt this decline, SUEZ is taking action against land artificialization, the overexploitation of natural resources, climate change, water pollution, and invasive alien species.
Some examples of local actions undertaken by SUEZ in India include:
- Partnerships with NGOs like Noble citizen foundation in Delhi & Gurgaon and Doers in Shimla to adopt and maintain green cover within the cities.
- Campaigns around the year especially around key days like environment and biodiversity day to raise awareness amongst the communities.
- Revegetation actions across sites like Sonia Vihar Wastewater treatment plant, Okhla wastewater treatment plant or Bharwara Sewage treatment plant in Lucknow etc. where actions like tree planting and pond creation have been undertaken.
- Creation of habitats for wildlife through setting up of Bird and bat boxes installation.
- Development of biodiversity action plans for different sites across India following biodiversity audit .
-Installation of bee’s hives at various projects.
-Reduce mowing frequency of grassland to allow wildflowers to grow.
-Avoid use of phytosanitary products at select sites.
-Doing biodiversity audit at select sites and identification of native trees to be planted .
- Organising biodiversity walks for all employees like the recent one at Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park on Thursday, 22nd May 2025. The objective is for employees to understand the significance of nature and local biodiversity and how one can preserve them.
SUEZ's commitments to biodiversity are available at: https://www.suez.com/en/group/sustainable-development/2023-2027-roadmap/nature
About SUEZ:
Faced with growing environmental challenges, SUEZ has been delivering essential services that protect and improve our quality of life for more than 160 years. SUEZ provides its customers with innovative and resilient solutions for water and waste services. With 40 000 employees across 40 countries, the Group works with customers to create value over the full lifecycle of their assets and services, and to drive their low carbon transition. In 2024, SUEZ provided drinking water for 68 million people worldwide and sanitation services for 44 million people. The Group generated 8 TWh of energy from waste and wastewater. In 2024, SUEZ has generated revenues of 9.2 billion euros.
For more information: www.suez.com / Twitter @suez
About SUEZ in India:
SUEZ has been active in the Indian water and wastewater market since 1978. Since then, it has been consistently delivering smart and sustainable solutions, by working closely with the cities, transferring global knowledge and technologies, ensuring the citizens of India get access to safe drinking water, and customers with technologies that help them achieve their objectives. SUEZ in India operates over 300 state-of-the-art water and wastewater treatment infrastructural units for cities and industries. 7.5 billion liters of safe drinking water is produced in SUEZ-run treatment plants every day catering to 55 million people. 1 billion liters of wastewater from cities and industries is treated by Suez, using advanced technology. Furthermore, 10 million people benefit from the Group’s expertise in water distribution and sewer network management.