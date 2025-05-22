World Biodiversity Day : SUEZ is committed to preserving and regenerating biodiversity in India, at its sites and with its customers

SUEZ has had a deep and long-standing presence in India’s water and wastewater sector—since 1978, in fact. Over the years, the Group has designed and developed more than 300 cutting-edge treatment facilities, serving both bustling cities and complex industrial zones. Every single day, about 1 billion litres of wastewater flows through our systems, where it’s treated using advanced technology. Globally as a Group, in 2024, SUEZ treated 3 billion cubic meters of wastewater and produced 2.5 million tons of secondary raw materials.

To strengthen its action, the Group made concrete commitments in its 2023–2027 sustainable development roadmap to reduce its own impact on biodiversity and accelerate the deployment of solutions that support its regeneration.

Addressing the five factors responsible for biodiversity loss

Globally, a quarter of the studied animal and plant species, or one million species, are threatened with extinction. To help halt this decline, SUEZ is taking action against land artificialization, the overexploitation of natural resources, climate change, water pollution, and invasive alien species.

Some examples of local actions undertaken by SUEZ in India include:

- Partnerships with NGOs like Noble citizen foundation in Delhi & Gurgaon and Doers in Shimla to adopt and maintain green cover within the cities.

- Campaigns around the year especially around key days like environment and biodiversity day to raise awareness amongst the communities.