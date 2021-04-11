Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 11 April 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 11 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 11 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 35 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:04 AM and will set at 6:31 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on April 11 will be 77% and Air Quality will be Fair with 81 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:22 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on April 11 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on April 11 (28 Shaban, 1442); Fajr: 4:50 AM; Sunrise: 6:03 AM; Dhuhr: 12:18 PM; Asr: 3:37 PM; Maghrib: 6:32 PM; Isha: 7:46 PM
Live Updates
- 11 April 2021 3:36 AM GMT
Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 11 April 2021
Gold rate today on 11 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,650 with a hike of Rs. 490 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,800 with a hike of Rs. 540. Read Full Story
- 11 April 2021 3:23 AM GMT
Gold rate today hikes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 11 April 2021
Gold rates today on 11 April 2021: The gold rates have hiked at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 47,350. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week. Read Full Story