Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 13 March 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 13 March 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 18 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:26 AM and will set at 6:26 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on March 13 will be 57% and Air Quality will be Fair with 54 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:17 AM and will set at 6:17 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on March 13 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 28 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on March 13 (28 Rajab, 1442); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:57 AM; Dhuhr: 11:56 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:55 PM; Isha: 7:03 PM
Live Updates
- 13 March 2021 1:11 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Private travels bus driver caught drunk driving
A private travel bus driver has been caught driving under the influence of alcohol by the Naryanaguda traffic police on Friday night. He was identified as G Govardhanagiri (51), a native of the Anantapur district. Read Full Story
- 13 March 2021 1:10 PM GMT
Hyderabad police seize 600 liquor bottles being transported to AP
The Hayathnagar police on Saturday seized 600 liquor bottles which are being transported illegally to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state, a day ahead of the municipal election result. Read Full Story
- 13 March 2021 12:17 PM GMT
Telangana: Section 144 remain in place in Bhainsa
Unannounced curfew continues to haunt locals at Bhainsa town after they were restricted to stay indoors, not allowing them to go out and buy essential goods. Read Full Story
- 13 March 2021 12:16 PM GMT
All set for AP municipal elections 2021 results tomorrow
AP Municipal Elections Results 2021: All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes of Andhra Pradesh municipal elections tomorrow. The vote counting will begin at 8 am at 11 corporations and 70 municipalities. However, the counting of votes in Chilakaluripet and Eluru has come to a halt with the high court orders. Read Full Story
- 13 March 2021 12:14 PM GMT
Fire breaks out in Shankar International Dolls Museum In Delhi ITO
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Shankar International Dolls Museum in Delhi's ITO on Saturday afternoon. Seven fire engines are present on the spot. The fire was controlled after hard work. Due to the fire, there was an atmosphere of chaos. No casualties or Damage were reported.
- 13 March 2021 5:26 AM GMT
At 24.9K, India reports highest new cases in 2021
The single-day rise of new Covid-19 cases in India on Saturday is the country's highest tally so far this year. It recorded 24,882 cases, showing an eight per cent increase since Friday. There were 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. With it, the cumulative tally rose to 1,13,33,728 while the toll reached 1,58,446. Read Full Story
- 13 March 2021 5:25 AM GMT
Corona cases surge in Telangana, 216 tests positive in a day
Telangana has been witnessing a slight surge in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the last few days. On Saturday, the state recorded 216 positive cases pushing the total tally to 3,00,933 and the recovery cases went up to 2,97,363 with the recovery of 749 persons in a single day. And the fatality count touched 1,652 with the death of two persons in the last 24 hours. Read Full Story
- 13 March 2021 5:24 AM GMT
27-year-old woman goes missing in Hyderabad
A 27-year-old woman reportedly went missing from Punjagutta since Wednesday. According to the woman's parents, she went out of her home to inquire about the admission process at a private law college in LB Nagar. Read Full Story
- 13 March 2021 4:28 AM GMT
Gold rates today on 13 March 2021: The gold rates have surged at all major cities across the country on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,650 with a fall of Rs. 380. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day. Read Full Story