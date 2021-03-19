Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 19 March 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 19 March 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 33 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:23 AM and will set at 6:26 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on March 18 will be 63% and Air Quality will be Fair with 113 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:14 AM and will set at 6:18 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on March 18 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 62 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on March 19 (4 Shaban, 1442); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:57 AM; Dhuhr: 11:56 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:55 PM; Isha: 7:03 PM
Live Updates
- 19 March 2021 4:09 AM GMT
Hyderabad: 43 sentenced to imprisonment for drunk driving
As many as 43 persons who were caught by the Cyberabad Traffic Police for driving in an intoxicated state were sentenced to jail here on Wednesday. Read Full Story
- 19 March 2021 4:08 AM GMT
Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Swamiji visits Annavaram
Kakinada: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Saraswathi visited Annavaram temple and performed puja in the temple on Friday.
The temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao and temple Chief priest and Vedic scholars welcomed him with traditional vedic chants and felicitated him. He said that he took up Dharma Prahcara Yatra to protect Hindu culture and Tradition and observe the condition of the Hindu temple across the state.
He said that he would visit Vedic schools and explain vedic principles and its significance and spiritual philosophy to the people.
- 19 March 2021 4:06 AM GMT
One died in gas cylinders blast in Kakinada
Kakinada: In a tragic incident an old woman lost her life in a gas cylinder blast at Elwinpet, Gandhinagar Kakinada. In the incident four gas cylinders were blasted in the wee hours of 4.20 am on Friday. The people panicked and hue and cry with the blasting of cylinders.
According to the source one woman who is doing dairy business burnt alive near thatched house which caught fire. Police said that when the woman was lighting the gas stove for tea, the cylinder was blasted on the hut and caught fire.
The locals suspected that some henchmen may have intentionally fired the huts. Several people expressed doubts about the fire; two thatched houses got fire in the incidents. Assistant District Fire Officer B. Yesubabu told "The Hans India " that on receiving the information, 4 firefighters reached the spot and put out the flames. The deceased was identified as Tummalapalli Lakshmi (65). On the incident, the police registered a case and investigated further.