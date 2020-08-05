Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 5 August 2020
Latest Tollywood News & Bollywood Latest Update
Entertainment Live Updates Today, 5 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Tollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2020 3:57 AM GMT
Happy Birthday, Kajol: Kajol... She makes us spellbound with her versatile acting skills!!! From DDLJ to Fanaa, she just killed it on the screens and made us fall for her ultimate screen presence. It may be ultimate fashion goals, flawless makeup or arresting hairdos... she never ever disappoints her fans and always gives us reasons to look for her social pages…
- 5 Aug 2020 3:49 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Shocking Revelations Made By Sushant's Singh's Family Lawyer: He Doled Out That Rhea Accused Sushant's Sister Priyanka Of Trying To Molest Her Read Full Story
- 5 Aug 2020 3:48 AM GMT
Tollywood News: The biopic trend is picking up slowly and with the popularity that OTT platforms are gaining, many filmmakers want to attempt biopics. Now, the latest reports in Tollywood reveal that biopics on Uday Kiran and Aarthi Agarwal might get announced soon. A couple of top filmmakers are planning to do these movies. Read Full Story