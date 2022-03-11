Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 11 March 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 11 March 2022
Live Updates
- 11 March 2022 9:16 AM GMT
The APSWREIS Institute of Social Welfare Gurukula Colleges at Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh is seeking applications for the Intermediate First Year (APGPCET 2022) at Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukul Colleges, IIT / NEET Academies for the academic year 2022-23.Read more
- 11 March 2022 7:22 AM GMT
A married woman name Mohammad Sana 23, complained to the local police station on Wednesday night that hee husband had been missing for the last three days. Earlier on Thursday, she staged a protest in front of her husband Ramesh Kumar's house in Madanapalle Rural mandal.Read more
- 11 March 2022 7:21 AM GMT
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the Telangana government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao does not resort to divisive politics by creating a rift among people on the basis of religion.Read more
- 11 March 2022 7:21 AM GMT
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao rushed to a corporate hospital to undergo CT Angio Tests . CMO officials said "Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao went to Yashoda Hospital for Health checkup. Doctors are conducting heart related angiogram test. "