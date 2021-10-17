Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 17 October 2021
Live Updates today on 17 October 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 34 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:09 AM and will set at 5:55 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 17 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 120 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 28 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 5:47 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 17 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 157 AQI.
Weather in Bengaluru will be 26 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Bengaluru will be at 6:10 AM and will set at 6:02 PM. Humidity in Bengaluru on October 17 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 27 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 17 (10 Rabi ul Awal, 1443); Fajr: 4:57 AM; Sunrise: 6:08 AM; Dhuhr: 12:03 PM; Asr: 3:24 PM; Maghrib: 5:56 PM; Isha: 7:08 PM.
Hyderabad News: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's daughter Vijaya Lakshmi launched the 'Alai Balai program at Jalavihar in Hyderabad on Sunday. The program was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soudaryarajan and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the Alai-Balai event. Read Full Story
Coronavirus in India: India recorded 14,146 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours pushing the country's infection caseload to 3,40,67,719, even as the number of vaccinated people went past 97 crores, the Union Health Ministry said in an update on Sunday. Read Full Story
AP Weather Update: The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards Chhattisgarh along the coasts of southern Odisha and north coastal Andhra. It is located at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level. On the other hand, the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea continues. Read Full Story
Hyderabad News: A watchman has duped Rs. 85 lakh from an elderly couple where he has been working in Khairatabad. The incident took place at Saifabad police station limits. According to police, Om Prakash Agarwal, a textile trader, and his wife Santosh Agarwal are staying at Sriveen House in Chintalabasti, Hill Colony. Their daughter-in-law, grandson Swapna, and Yajna are staying in the same apartment while the son is staying abroad. 15 days ago, a couple from Nepal, Deepesh (23) and Anita Shashi alias Nikhita (21), arrived at their apartment as watchmen. Read Full Story
Khammam News: The tragic incident was reported in Khammam district where four people were killed when a tractor overturned while carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion during Dussehra. The accident took place on Saturday night at Banapuram in the Mudigonda mandal of Khammam district. Read Full Story
Telangana News: The south-central railway has decided to run Secunderabad-Vijayawada Intercity Express will for two days between Secunderabad and Vijayawada in view of passenger congestion. Read Full Story