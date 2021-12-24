Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 24 December 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 24 December 2021
Live Updates today on 24 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 24 Dec 2021 6:53 AM GMT
Temperatures in the Manyam area of Visakhapatnam district have further declined. The cold waves have intensified in Paderu, Chintapalli and Lambasingi areas. Until recently the temperature was around 8 degrees while on Friday, it has dropped to even lower. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees in Lambasinghe and 5 degrees in Chintapalli respectively. Tribals are trembling to get out of their homes as the winters intensify. The weather is almost the same in all parts of Manyam. The cold waves have intensified over the past three days with temperatures falling since 3 p.m. The fog was thick until 10 in the morning. With the intensity of the snow, the tribals who go to work on the farm and the students who go to school are in facing hardships.Read more
- 24 Dec 2021 6:37 AM GMT
As many as 39,039 students have applied for the revaluation of answer scripts of the inter first year examinations while 4,200 students applied for recounting. It is known that around 51 per cent of students failed in the first year intermediate exams which resulted in the increase of number of students applying for revaluation this year. Every year, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) receives less than 15,000 applications for revaluation and recounting. TSBIE examination controller Sushil Kumar said that the board used to receive applications from the students who had not satisfied with their marks but this year, most of the applications have been received from students who failed in the examinations.Read more
- 24 Dec 2021 6:06 AM GMT
The demand for Tirumala darshan tickets continues and lakhs of people logged in to the TTD website to book the tickets. TTD has released 4,60,000 tickets online on Friday for the January quota. The TTD website received 14 lakh hits for darshan tickets at once. However, the ticket allotment process went smoothly and 4,60,000 tickets were booked in 55 minutes. Meanwhile, the TTD has released 20,000 tickets per day from January 1, 13 to 22, 12 thousand per day from January 2 to 12 and from 23 to 31 respectively. On the other hand, TTD released 5,500 virtual service tickets online on Thursday for January 1, 2, 13, 22, and 26, which were booked within minutes. Read more
- 24 Dec 2021 5:48 AM GMT
Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a man killed his two children and later committed suicide here at Damacharla of Nalgonda district on Friday. Going into details, Kishan Naik (35), a native of Munavath Thanda was married to Bhoo Lakshmi and has two children -- Harshavardhan (8) and Akhil (6). Kishan was earning his living while working as an auto-rickshaw driver. He suspected his wife of having relationship with another man which ensued to the quarrel between the two. On Thursday night, Kishan took his two children in his auto-rickshaw. He gave the children poison and later committed suicide. The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Miryalaguda area hospital for autopsy. An investigation is underway.
- 24 Dec 2021 5:42 AM GMT
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana will be touring Andhra Pradesh for three days and will be visiting his native village today. After taking charge as CJI, he is going to his hometown Ponnavaram in the Krishna district for the first time. He will stay in his hometown from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm today and authorities have made arrangements in this regard. Meanwhile, his family, friends, Ponnavaram villagers were all set to give a warm welcome and will take the CJI in procession from the village border. NV Ramana will spend about four hours in the village. Justice NV Ramana pursued a school education in Kanchikacharla and his family has owned farms in Ponnavaram. The family of his nephew Nutalapati Veeranarayana resides here and lunch was arranged at the brother's residence today. After paying obeisance at the Chandolu village temple in Guntur district this afternoon, he will later go to the residence of Supreme Court Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao in Pedanandipad and return to Vijayawada from there.
- 24 Dec 2021 5:41 AM GMT
For the first time the Omicron new variant case has been registered in Konaseema of East Godavari district on Friday. A 39 years old woman got Omicron positive, after arriving from Kuwait. She belongs to Pedapalem, Nedunuru village in Ainavilli Mandal of Amalapuram in East Godavari district. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. KVS Gowreswar Rao told "The Hans India" the women landed at Gannavaram Airport on December 20 and reached Pedapalem, Nedunuru village of Ainavilli Mandal of Amalapuram by car. In the RTPCR test conducted on reaching Gannavaram on December 20, she was tested positive for Covid -19. He said that the sample was sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad for genome sequencing.Read more