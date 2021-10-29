Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 29 October 2021
Live Updates today on 29 October 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Live Updates today on 29 October 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:10 AM and will set at 5:46 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 29 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 114 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 28 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:03 AM and will set at 5:38 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 29 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 104 AQI.
Weather in Bengaluru will be 20 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Bengaluru will be at 6:12 AM and will set at 5:54 PM. Humidity in Bengaluru on October 29 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 26 AQI.
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2021 1:19 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh reported 481 fresh carona cases taking the total tally to 20,65,716 cases across the state.Read full story
- 29 Oct 2021 12:53 PM GMT
In the view of Huzurabad by-election, the district collector passed the orders to shut all the wine shops and restaurants selling liquor in the constituency for three days.Read full story
- 29 Oct 2021 12:36 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned over Puneeth's death and expressed his deepest sympathies to the familyRead full story
- 29 Oct 2021 12:34 PM GMT
The Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who is on a visit to his own constituency Kuppam was warmly welcomed by party leaderRead full story
- 29 Oct 2021 12:23 PM GMT
Dharani Portal which has been set up by the Telangana government for a onestop solution for land related transactions turned one todayRead full story
- 29 Oct 2021 12:20 PM GMT
"Electric vehicles will lead the automobile sector in the future. It is also necessary to enhance the usage of electric vehicles which cause no harm toRead full story
- 29 Oct 2021 12:04 PM GMT
A man killed his father for property here at Padmanagar of Tungllapalli mandal of Sircilla rural late on Thursday night. Going into details, the victim, Anjaneyulu (65), a native of Padmanagar has a wife Lalitha, four daughters and two sons. The police said that everyone has got marriedRead full story
- 29 Oct 2021 6:37 AM GMT
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday stayed works of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.Read more
- 29 Oct 2021 6:20 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh government is going to meet the employees unions today. It is well known that employees have been demanding the government for some time to solve their problems.Read more
- 29 Oct 2021 5:52 AM GMT
CM KCR condoles demise of senior folk artiste Jangu Prahlad