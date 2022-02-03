Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 3 february 2022
- 3 Feb 2022 6:42 AM GMT
Ongole: The Prakasam district police are conducting vehicles checks and passenger identity verification at the bus stations and railway stations in the major towns and junctions in the Prakasam district and are taking the employees and teachers going to the 'Chalo Vijayawada' program into custody.Read more
- 3 Feb 2022 6:40 AM GMT
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday registered a case against a private company in Hyderabad for allegedly defrauding SBI by obtaining a loan of Rs 218 crore. The investigation bureau swung into action following a complaint by State Bank of India (SBI) of Secunderabad branch. The company - Nandini Industries India Pvt. Ltd (NIIPL) is said to have taken loans from the bank and tried to divert the funds to other entities by producing fake invoices to the bank.Read more
- 3 Feb 2022 6:39 AM GMT
The Chalo Vijayawada call given by the employees union as part of the movement against the PRC has created a tense atmosphere in Vijayawada. On the other hand, the PRC Sadhana Samithi announced that they would organize a program despite the police refusing permission for the Chalo Vijayawada program. With this the situation became tense. Police were on high alert over the employees' movement and preventing them from reaching Vijayawada and setting up check posts on all the routes coming into the city to keep people out of trouble. Police have taken complete control of BRTS Road.Read more