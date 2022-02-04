Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 4 february 2022
Live Updates today on 4 february 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
- 4 Feb 2022 6:46 AM GMT
Chittoor have arrested a fraudster who allegedly collected Rs 1.27 crore from the unemployed youth in the name of railway jobs. DSP Sudhakar Reddy disclosed the details to the media. Muttukuru Hemant Kumar from Tavanampalle Mandal Aragonda Paipakam studied till 10th class. His father worked as a trackman in the railways and retired. Hemant developed contacts with some officers during his father's tenure.Read more
- 4 Feb 2022 6:43 AM GMT
The Hyderabad police were put on a high alert after the attack on Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The city police on held a meeting on Thursday with all officers of the five zones in Hyderabad and the police in sensitive areas in Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates.Read more
- 4 Feb 2022 6:41 AM GMT
A young boy from Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam has bagged a software engineer job at Google company in Bangalore with a huge salary. Going into the details, Jayanthi Vishnuvyas from Narsipatnam is currently working for Accenture Software Company in Bangalore with an annual salary of Rs 15 lakh.Read more