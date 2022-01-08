Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 8 January 2022
- 8 Jan 2022 6:13 AM GMT
police custody HIGHLIGHTS TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao's son Vanama Raghavendra Rao was arrested by the police on Friday night. TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao's son Vanama Raghavendra Rao was arrested by the police on Friday night. The police said that they have taken Raghavendra into custody from Chintalapudi in Andhra Pradesh and was shifted to Kothagudem through Mandalapalli. SP Sunit Dutt officially confirmed the arrest of Vanama who has been accused 2 in the family suicide of Ramakrishna. The police said that the accused went missing on the day of Ramakrishna's suicide and was taken into custody in Andhra-Telangana border. He will be shifted to the court after inquiry, the SP said.Read more
- 8 Jan 2022 5:41 AM GMT
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 likely to be conducted in the last week of June or first week of July. The noitification for the TS EAMCET 2022 may be released in March. At present, there is an uncertainty over the dates of TS EAMCET due to the COVID-19 situation. The officials will finalize the dates of the entrance test for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, agriculture depending on the Covid-19 situation then and considering the intermediate public exams and other national level entrance examinations dates.Read more