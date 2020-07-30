Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 521 fresh cases reported in Hyderabad
Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the news Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2020 7:36 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: With the report of 1,811 fresh coronavirus cases, Telangana on Thursday touched 60,000-mark making it as one of the most affected coronavirus states in the country. Meanwhile, the fatalities jumped to 505 with 13 new deaths. Read Full Story
- 30 July 2020 6:09 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: A worker of the Venkata Narayana Active Ingredients at Chandrapadia in Vinjamuru Mandal where boiler blast occurred in the wee hours on Wednesday died at a hospital in Chennai while undergoing treatment late night. Read Full Story
- 30 July 2020 6:08 AM GMT
Telangana News: A man who was infected with coronavirus was denied entry into the house by his landlord here at Metpally of Jagtial district. Getting into details, the man, after testing positive for the virus was shifted to his house to be under home isolation. However, the landlord denied his entry into the house. Read Full Story
- 30 July 2020 6:05 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Former minister and YSRCP leader Koppana Mohan Rao
Andhra Pradesh News: Former minister and YSRCP leader Koppana Mohan Rao (75) has passed away. He succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Kakinada on Wednesday. A native of East Godavari, he contested as an MLA from Pithapuram for the Congress party in 1978 and 1989 and won. He served as the Minister of Forests during the reign of Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. He recently joined the YSRCP and worked to strengthen the party in the Pithapuram constituency. He was instrumental in the Pithapuram constituency during the 2019 elections. YSRCP leaders mourned over his death.
- 30 July 2020 5:04 AM GMT
PM Modi and Jagannath will inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius today
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Pravindra Jagannath will inaugurate the new Supreme Court building in Mauritius today through video conferencing.
- 30 July 2020 3:06 AM GMT
US records 1,267 new COVID19 deaths in 24 hours, reports Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency