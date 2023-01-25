Pathaan Movie Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan Sets Record for Biggest Advance Bookings in Bollywood
Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here! The high-octane spy thriller 'PATHAAN' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by...
Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here! The high-octane spy thriller 'PATHAAN' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand is set to release on January 25, 2023. Check Out Live Updates here
Live Updates
- 24 Jan 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Jhoom Raha Hai #Pathaan 🔥💥— Divyaman Yati (@YatiDivyaman) January 24, 2023
Advance Booking for first day 4.30 Lakh + (today)
will surpasses soon #KGF2 advance booking (5.15 Lakh).
Also Will be released in 100+ countries. biggest International release.#ShahRukhKhan All set to ready for exceptional comeback.@iamsrk @yrf pic.twitter.com/YcDLkyWzel
- 24 Jan 2023 11:23 AM GMT
To be honest.. can't wait for tomorrow 🔥❤️#Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/lhOpVir8oz— Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) January 24, 2023
- 24 Jan 2023 11:22 AM GMT
2 Million Tickets Sold🔥— Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) January 24, 2023
#Pathaan All India Advance Booking Gross✅💥
1st Day: 27.14 Cr [921141 tickets sold]
2nd Day: 15.71 Cr Cr [548594 tickets sold]
Other Days: 15.81 Cr [701319 tickets sold]
Total: 58.66 Cr Gross [2171054 tickets sold]
All-Time Highest For Bollywood✅🔥
- 24 Jan 2023 11:22 AM GMT
#Pathaan creates HISTORY- SOLD 4.30 Lakh + tickets at National Chains for day 1 in Advance by surpassing #War All time record ( Hindi) of 4.10 lakh . It is all set to surpass Post Pandemic Record of #KGF2 ( 5.15 lac) by evening & might challenge BB2 record of 6 Lac + . #SRK pic.twitter.com/KQiLqoiBvm— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 24, 2023
- 24 Jan 2023 11:19 AM GMT
OFFICIAL POSTER…PVR sells more than 3,60,000 tickets for #Pathaan in *totality*…opening day alone marching towards *200K* mark…MEGA RESPONSE! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nto968QaKO— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 24, 2023
- 24 Jan 2023 11:18 AM GMT
Top Advance Booking at PIC (National Chains) [Day 1]— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) January 24, 2023
1. #Bahubali2 [Hindi]:6,50,000+
2. #KGFChapter [Hindi]: 5,15,000+
3. #Pathaan: 4,42,000 ✅(9 hours 30 minutes to Go)
4. #War: 4,10,000+
5. #ThugsOfHindostan: 3,46,000+#ShahRukhKhan #PathaanAdvanceBookings #AskSrk pic.twitter.com/qJMZIxNCGm
- 24 Jan 2023 11:18 AM GMT
Join the action-packed ride #Pathaan. Experience it in @IMAX from this Wednesday - 25th January onwards.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023
Book your tickets now- https://t.co/KMALwZrdw5 | https://t.co/GHjZukrkRq @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/SnWf24rGz4
- 24 Jan 2023 11:16 AM GMT
A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023
- 24 Jan 2023 11:16 AM GMT
RECORD BREAKING PATHAAN#Pathaan is now the Highest Grossing Advance Booking For Bollywood#Pathaan: 27.14 Cr [7 Hours remains]#War: 26.90 Cr#PathaanAdvanceBookings pic.twitter.com/8afeTNWIfV— Sanku (@Sanku_kya) January 24, 2023
- 24 Jan 2023 11:15 AM GMT
‘PATHAAN’ REVIVES SINGLE SCREENS… #Pathaan is all set to revive theatrical biz, going by the terrific advance bookings… Most importantly, as many as 25 single screens across #India - which were shut - will re-open with #Pathaan this week, given the unprecedented buzz. pic.twitter.com/ICGpywDTzh— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2023