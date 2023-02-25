RRR Movie Live Updates: RRR bagged many awards at HCA critics
The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards has awarded SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' with the title of 'Best International Film'. The director, Rajamouli, and actor, Ram Charan, expressed their happiness and pride as they accepted the award. In addition to the 'Best International Film' award, 'RRR' has also won three other awards at the HCA film awards.
Live Updates
- 25 Feb 2023 7:15 AM GMT
Delighted to see my brother @tarak9999 ‘s and my name on the nominees list of Best Actor in an Action Movie.— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 25, 2023
What a beautiful feeling to see our names next to legends like Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt! https://t.co/FVVPx1lm9i
- 25 Feb 2023 7:02 AM GMT
❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #RRRMovie #HCAFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/VbhyqkUXqC— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 25, 2023
- 25 Feb 2023 7:01 AM GMT
.@ssrajamouli & @AlwaysRamCharan’s acceptance speech for the Best International Film Award at @HCAcritics !! #HCAAwards #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/QEK3QxR4cQ— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 25, 2023
- 25 Feb 2023 6:54 AM GMT
#RRRForOscars #RRRMovie @HCAcritics @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 #ManOfMasessNTR #HCAcritics Best Song goes to #NatuNatu pic.twitter.com/eA8SuHkgIX— .....😊.... (@movieloooover) February 25, 2023
- 25 Feb 2023 6:52 AM GMT
Best International Film - #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/TDVjTFgxyJ— Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) February 25, 2023
- 25 Feb 2023 6:51 AM GMT
It's Raining Awards for the Magnanimous RRR movie at HCA Awards 🏆 🥇— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) February 25, 2023
Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie 👏💐🎊#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestStunts@ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist pic.twitter.com/yoCVvlFqFQ
- 25 Feb 2023 6:51 AM GMT
#RRRMovie will be the talk of the town tonight in Los Angeles @AlwaysRamCharan 👑#HCACreativeArtsAwards pic.twitter.com/YGK5Z3oFyd— scan the bans (@chirucharanfan) February 25, 2023
- 25 Feb 2023 6:50 AM GMT
Team #RRR at the #HCAFilmAwards#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/POW2coX4Wc— BINGED (@Binged_) February 25, 2023
- 25 Feb 2023 6:49 AM GMT
#RRRMovie sweeps the @HCAcritics💥💥— SatishK_FilmyBowl (@SatishKTweets) February 25, 2023
