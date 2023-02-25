  • Menu
RRR Movie Live Updates: RRR bagged many awards at HCA critics
The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards has awarded SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' with the title of 'Best International Film'. The director,...

The Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards has awarded SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' with the title of 'Best International Film'. The director, Rajamouli, and actor, Ram Charan, expressed their happiness and pride as they accepted the award. In addition to the 'Best International Film' award, 'RRR' has also won three other awards at the HCA film awards.

2023-02-25 06:48:57
