Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 21 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 21 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Sunday reported 2,136 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,71,306 while the deaths at 1033.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 7738 coronavirus positive cases and 57 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,25,514 while the deaths at 5359.

Coronavirus in India on Sunday reported 92,605 coronavirus positive cases and 1,133 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 54,00,620 while the deaths at 86,752.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 26 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:13 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 21 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 28 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:03 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 21 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 23 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 21 (3 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:10 PM; Asr: 3:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:13 PM; Isha: 7:26 PM



