Veera Simha Reddy Movie Review Live Updates

Veera Simha Reddy is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Nandamuri...
Veera Simha Reddy is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay. The film score and soundtrack is composed by S. Thaman
- 12 Jan 2023 5:52 AM GMT
High Voltage first half followed by Emotional Second Half.— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) January 12, 2023
Terrific Balakrishna. Right mix of action and emotions with chartbuster songs.@MusicThaman 🔥@megopichand's taking and @MythriOfficial's Production Values topnotch.#VeeraSimhaReddy Mass Action Blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥
- 12 Jan 2023 5:52 AM GMT
Fanisam chupinchav @megopichand 👌🏻 Perfect rayalaseema Natukodi ragisangati 👏 @MusicThaman you made NBK fans day KCPD Meaning Screen medha Rapinchav #VeeraSimhaReddy 🤙🏻— Vivace Media (@VivaceMedia) January 12, 2023
- 12 Jan 2023 5:51 AM GMT
#VeeraSimhaReddy -A pakka mass masala commercial entertainer with perfect combination of fights, songs dialogues and Characterizations.— [email protected] [email protected] (@shashiyadav073) January 12, 2023
Ballaya babu in Salt & pepper look has redefined the Mass alongside @MusicThaman anna's perfect BGM... @megopichand Gave best version of balaya!
- 12 Jan 2023 5:51 AM GMT
Good second half. Family audience baga connect avutaru. Looks like Sankranti winner. 🔥 #VeeraSimhaReddy— Tharun (@tharunreddy4) January 12, 2023
- 12 Jan 2023 5:51 AM GMT
#VeeraSimhaReddy completed and pure mass blockbuster ✅💥— MANOJKOLLU3 (@ManojKollu3) January 12, 2023
wating see #WaltairVeerayya mass in theatre i think it's also going to be a blockbuster
2023 STARTED FOR TELUGU CINEMA ON HIGH NOTE👑🔥🤙🤌💥
- 12 Jan 2023 5:51 AM GMT
🔥 Orey babu... Veera Simha Reddy Veera Maasssss.... Screen midha ma Prabhas anna ilanti ceeded Royal Mass fights eppudu chesthadra babu ani fights lo Prabhas ni imagine cheskuntunna 🙏🔥... @megopichand @MusicThaman Balayya Babu full on 🔥🔥🔥— Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) January 12, 2023
- 12 Jan 2023 5:50 AM GMT
Blockbuster second half....— Jash👓 (@uNiqueeTweeteR2) January 12, 2023
2nd half emotions >>> 1st mass elevations 💥💥#VeeraSimhaReddy
Congrats @megopichand 💐 https://t.co/0GPsWqqFiR
- 12 Jan 2023 5:50 AM GMT
For me 2nd half > 1st half #VeeraSimhaReddy— upendra (@upendra86_n) January 12, 2023
Perfect Sankranthi bomma..
- 12 Jan 2023 5:50 AM GMT
#VeeraSimhaReddy 🦁😎— Rajesh S (@rajesh_9999_) January 12, 2023
Balayya❤ mass rampage🤙😎🔥.....@MusicThaman Anna nuvvu topu...💯
oora MASS BGM🥁🎵🔥...@megopichand Anna😍 Thank You🙏🏽#BlockBusterVeeraSimhaReddy pic.twitter.com/JC0nJ3foj8
- 12 Jan 2023 5:50 AM GMT
#VeeraSimhaReddy bomma hit 🔥🔥🔥 @megopichand full meals ichedu fans ki…white & black khaddar lo balayyababu looks & swag 👌👌 @MusicThaman 🥁🥁kumedu…length and fights ekkuvaina, #balayyababu fans ki poonakaley…— Yash (@yashkoyyalamudi) January 12, 2023