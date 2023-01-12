Veera Simha Reddy Movie Review Live Updates

Veera Simha Reddy is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language action film directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay. The film score and soundtrack is composed by S. Thaman