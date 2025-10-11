MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th Oct 2025

Healthy mind denotes healthy life

Every October 10 is observed as World Mental Day. Like with every year, Friday reiterated a crucial message -there is no life and health without mental health. Healthy minds create healthy individuals and thereon a healthy society. Mental health undoubtedly is a basic human right. Good mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being.

Sadly, crises, conflicts and emergency situations disrupt the mental health conditions of thousands of people in today’s world. Tension, worries, conflicts and mental pressure are affecting adolescents and young alike. The day also reminds us to ensure that mental health is valued, promoted, and protected, and that urgent action is taken so that everyone can exercise their human rights and access the quality mental health care they need.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Keep students engaged in activities

This has reference to the article related to the youngsters facing stress, anxiety and depression. Across the globe, every parent guides their children till they settle down in life. Teachers must ensure that all students are attentive during training sessions, read the lessons, and write neat and clear notes. This focus will help them succeed academically.

Unfortunately, the smartphone culture and utility have increased among today’s students. The smartphone usage diverts many students from the regular academics. All educational institutions must prioritise physical activities and games as part of academics. A busy regimen will help the children to stay mentally alert and engaged leaving no scope for developing any negative thoughts.

G Murali Mohana Rao, Secunderabad-11

HC upsets Revanth’s applecart

The Telangana High Court has dealt a major blow to the ruling Congress by staying its ambitious order to enhance BC reservations from 25 per cent to 42 per cent ahead of the local body elections. The court wanted to know how the administration had concluded that BCs constituted 52 per cent of the State’s population and had held the bill in abeyance for six weeks.

The haste with which the Congress went ahead with the caste survey and enhanced the quota raised doubts of political expediency that it was not scientifically carried out. For that reason, scrutiny by the court exposed that the constitutional procedure that was adopted had lacked genuineness and correctness. The decision of the court has cast a shadow not only on the policy but on the electoral process. All in all, the so-called social justice initiative by the Congress has fallen flat due to faulty planning. It is a lesson to all parties not to go overboard with their appeasement politics for the sake of votes.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Alarming rise of online frauds

This refers to your editorial ‘ED’s advisory about digital arrests adds to the confusion’. Scamsters defrauded innocent victims, who have lost their hard-earned money for fear of ‘online arrest’ announced against them – the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made it clear that such arrests cannot happen; but how the public fall victims to such online frauds is quite baffling and that too when they are not involved in any frauds linked to any economic offence or money laundering crime. This apparently stems from the psychological shame of arrest and loss of face that is being played out by cyber criminals on the victims to be the reason.

Despite such advisories to the public against digital arrests and fake summons, people continue to be cheated. Public awareness to call out these bogus and fake digital arrest threats must become the standard operating procedure and thereby thwart the designs of cheats who have made it their habit of making easy money from the gullible public, whose numbers, sadly, are ever rising.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru