MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th April 2025

Reflections on NEP

Ref: The " Improper educational policies stymie professional faculties" (April 6). The abstract talks about a few things need immediate attention. Experts have pointed out that the success of NEP (New Education Policy) depends on effective implementation, infrastructure and industry collaboration. My viewpoints are given as follows:

Industry collaboration, which was suggested by experts for the successful implementation of NEP, means pre-primary institutions should shift a little bit shift the focus from kids learning to educating the parents.

Parents after sending the kids to learning centers, it is believed that they are detached from children's learning. There is a need for such institutions to teach parents about the plasticity of the mind of the children and many more things about the theories contributed by Piaget, Vygotsky, Kohlberg. A few parents think Gandhi was a freedom fighter and in the area of education his role is nil.

Educate the parents and collaborate with them to solve a few problems to overcome the flaw in the structure of education, training and job preparedness. This applies to all levels of Education from Pre-primary to P.G. In the early 1990's a course was introduced called "cultural heritage". Something based on this was for all graduate students to appear for exam, but the marks gained were not included in deciding the grade. The old evaluation system should be stopped, and in its place a new evaluation system, say disconnect between syllabus and question paper, should be introduced.

Degree colleges should conduct Parent Teacher Association meetings to fill the gap between the experiential learning and rote learning.

Universities also can have collaboration with the parents of enrolled students to overcome some problems related to learning and other issues. A thorough debate should take place for the proper implementation of NEP2020.

Prof G Mary Sunanda, Professor and HOD, Education, and WDEC i/c, Dr BRAOU, Hyderabad

SC verdict an indelible scaron Governor’s post

Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement on April 8, 2025 by a bench of Justice J B Pardhiwala and Justice R Mahadevan by setting aside the decision to withhold 10 bills of pending assent for years reprimanded Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Governor was given series of alerts and alarms by legislature as well as judiciary for assent instead Governor preferred to procrastinated even re-passed bills of assembly. The role of Governor in Raj Bhawan perennially remained in discussions for wrong reasons from last 70 years particularly with opposition ruled states. The genesis of the controversy starts from appointments of the Governor itself. To resolve this efforts are made by appointing Sarkaria Commission (1988), Bommai Commission ( 1994), Venkatchalaiah Commission (2002) and Panchi Commission ( 2010) . All these illustrious legal luminaries have recommendation which may rest all the sourness of central state relationships. They are state governments must be consulted before governor's appointment by Union government. Impartiality concern - Governor's are sometimes seen as agents of centre's ruling party appointed to destabilise opposition-ruled State governments.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Vadlapudi Visakhapatnam