MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th Sep 2025

Confer Bharat Ratna on NTR

On the occasion of release of the book Sajeeva Charitra (live history) a few days ago on the life of NT Rama Rao, the present CM Chandrababu Naidu once again stressed the need for awarding Bharat Ratna to NTR who founded the Telugu Desam party in 1982. This proposal was made long back but put in the cold storage as his family members are against his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi who is legally authorised to receive the award.

Later she made the clouds clear that she is not inclined to receive this award on behalf of NTR. Since NDA government at the centre is resting on TDP support, it is not a Herculean task now to see Nata Ratna as Bharat Ratna in near future. Surprisingly some less famous leaders were conferred with this highest civilian award only on account of political grounds. Why not then NTR who steered the National Front also successfully in 1989?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Merge Swadeshi spirit with technology

Indian swadeshi spirit in practice needs to be carved out by innovative cutting edge technology and cost competitiveness in local and global markets .Ref: (“Swadeshi spirit soars as PM unveils largest ‘ textile park”, Sept 18) PM Modi’s good intent of Textile park and its state of art infrastructure in MP state is praise worthy .

Swadeshi principle’s applications in manufacturing sector in right earnest has potential to make difference in country’s economy and self-dependence. Swadeshi should be beyond patriotic political sloganeering but it necessitates tremendous hand holding by government in MSMEs sector in seamless administration and creation of knowledge bank of innovative technology to deliver superior quality product at optimum price.

Textile and apparel Parks are manufacturing hub but ends up as vacant plots or “ Factory retail Oulets “ for trading . So they need critical administrative controls on allotted land to be used for allotted purpose only. .For any Industrial Park high business impetus would come by providing relief in taxation as “ Special economic zone”. Lastly Textile MSMEs needs forward integration with market place globally and backward integration with knowkedge engineering and textile technology and chemistry research hubs to work as growth engines of country.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

UP labourer commits heinous crime

The brutal murder of a five-year-old in Hoshiarpur, allegedly by a migrant from Uttar Pradesh, has shaken Punjab’s trust. Over 25 panchayats have barred undocumented migrants, threatening an exodus of the 18 lakh workers — 8 lakh in Ludhiana alone — who power farms and factories.

The victim’s family demands a fast-track trial and police verification of all migrants. Experts warn Punjab risks both crippling labour shortages and social unrest. The state must prosecute swiftly, mandate verification, set up secure camps and launch outreach to rebuild confidence between locals and workers.

RS Narula, Patiala

Miryalguda MLA shows the way

Recently MLA of Miryalguda constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana B Lakshma Reddy celebrated marriage of his son and planned for great reception in a grand manner. As the farmers facing severe urea crisis, he got a brilliant and useful idea and cancelled the grand reception and the saved amount of ₹2crores was handed over to Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy to spend for farmers by giving one bag of urea free of cost to in his constituency. Indeed, a noble gesture of MLA sacrificing the marriage reception of his son and spending for farmers as he is moved by the plight of farmers.

Infact Lakshma Reddy, MLA, has been rendering great social service in his constituency through BLR Foundation helping all sections, groups of people who are in need and poor which got a very good name in his area which resulted in winning as MLA on Congress party ticket and still continuing to help all. Whatever it may be ,the help of MLA to the farmers is very great, noble and amazing.

J P Reddy, Nalgonda

EC should be more transparent with SIR

The Election Commission of India is ready to hold Special Intensive Revision (SIR) considering it necessary all over the country and reassuring the people that it would not cause problems after taking the lesson from Bihar’ SIR. The aim of SIR is to clean the voter list by removing duplicates, dead, and migrated voters; the process has caused genuine hardships to common citizens.

Many voters complained of long queues, repeated verification, and rejection of valid documents. Such mistakes create fear among voters. I request the Election Commission to make the process more transparent and people-friendly,so that no genuine voter is deprived of his or her franchise.

Akhlaqur Rahman, Bhagalpur