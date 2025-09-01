MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st September 2025

Nimajjanam: Restrict sound pollution

With the Vinayaka nimajjanam (idol immersion) date fast approaching, the hearts of elderly people have started palpitating fast in fear of the deafening sounds that blare from the musical instruments that are used overly during the procession. The sounds are beyond the absorbing capacities of the senior citizens. People with heart-problems and animals will be subject to harrowing time. I hope the government will understand their plight and will either regulate or ban sound vibrations during processions. Unless checked, sound pollution can be too harmful for one’s health.

P Vasudeva Rao,Secunderabad-61

Schools must foster reading and writing habits among students

THI’s news report ‘Alarming decline in reading & writing skills among students’ (Aug 30) is a practical reality among modern students, who rely heavily on AI and Google. I am afraid that habits of reading a lot of contemporary issues and writing about them apart from the curriculum are passé. During our student days the non-detailed texts in English and Telugu used to be motivationally absorbing. Parents used to initiate the non-curricular reading habit among children during holidays with Mahabharat, Ramayan, Biblical anecdotes, among the favourites. All India Radio programmes for children like Balanandam on weekends were a fiesta, thanks to Radio Annayya Nyapathi Raghava Rao and Radio Akkayya. Dependence on artificial learning to score highly in exams these days has pushed good habits like reading and writing to the backburner. I recall with gratitude the learned former zamindar in our school committee, who used to contribute to get the repertoire of literature and ancient culture that led to character-building among children. He used to present priceless books like Mahabharat (Shanthiparvam), Gandhiji jeevitham, Andhra Rachayittulu and Chamatkaramanjari, among others, to students who topped in elocution and letter writing competitions on contemporary issues. I feel schools should innovate programmes to inculcate reading and writing habits among tomorrow’s rulers, failing which the younger generation might lose link with our traditional heritage.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

The hidden cost of AI in education

This is further to the THI article “Alarming decline in reading and writing skills among students due to reliance on AI tools”. It is a trend aggravated by over-reliance on AI tools. The pervasive use of such technologies is a double-edged sword that threatens the very foundation of education. AI tools, while helpful for tasks like grammar correction and refining writing style, can hinder development of independent critical thinking and creativity. When students become overly dependent on AI to generate content, they bypass the crucial cognitive process of forming their own arguments, structuring their thoughts and developing a unique voice. Meanwhile, the issue extends beyond writing-the use of AI to summarize texts. Reading is an active process that builds vocabulary, improves sentence structure and fosters a love for language skills. I urge educators, parents and policymakers to address this challenge proactively. It is imperative that we teach students how to use AI as a tool for assistance, not as a replacement for their own minds. The next generation of learners must not just be tech-savvy, but also intellectually resilient and articulate.

Suraiyya Asad,Hyderabad

TG’s revenue deficit-Govt accountability needed

It is deeply concerning that there has been an alarming increase in Telangana’s revenue deficit, which has reportedly soared to ₹12,564 crore within just four months of the current financial year. This is due to a potential lapse in the government’s economic planning and raises vital questions about its responsibility towards public funds. The state must come clear about the corrective measures that are planned to prevent further escalation of the deficit and the impending financial crisis. What steps are being initiated to rationalise expenses, boost revenue, and ensure transparency in budget allocations? I urge the government to articulate and publish its roadmap for fiscal recovery. Concerted efforts must be made for prudent revenue generation, controlling unnecessary expenditure, and ensuring financial stability

Uthkarsha,St Francis College for Women