MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th August 2025

TN political script gets Vijay glamour

Apropos"Will Tamil public bless this hero with 'Vijay Bhava' in 2026?". The launch of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) by superstar Vijay has created ripples in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, which has historically been shaped by charismatic silver screen celebrities. From M G Ramachandran (MGR) to J Jayalalithaa, cinema icons have often transitioned into politics with mass success, harnessing their on-screen charisma to mobilise support of voters. Vijay, with an enormous fan base and years of cultivating a socially conscious image through films and welfare initiatives, enters politics at a juncture when the state is witnessing intense competition between the DMK and AIADMK. His presence could significantly alter vote shares, particularly among the youth and first-time voters, who idolize him. While questions remain about his political acumen, organisational strength, and ability to sustain momentum beyond star power, TVK’s emergence underscores cinema’s enduring hold over Tamil Nadu politics.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,Bengaluru-560056

Going alone is quite risky for Vijay

Allianceis a key factor for success in elections. In this scenario, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is taking a major gamble by taking on bigger rivals like the DMK and AIADMK without any alliance for the next year's crucial Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. It must be noted that parties like Naam Tamilar Katchi continue to fail at the hustings due to their adamant attitude of going it alone. Hope Vijay will realise this and make suitable amends.

S Sankaranarayanan,Chennai

Not all actors succeed in politics

Thisrefers to the editorial (Aug 22) about cinema and Tamil Nadu politics. Film heroes and heroines taking the political plunge is not limited to Tamil Nadu. It is happening in many states. Some artists get tempted to enter politics, while some are allured by political parties to jump onto the bandwagon. This includes even the Congress and BJP, which also try to cash in on the popularity of celluloid personalities to lure the voters. However, very few like MGR and NTR could reach the pinnacle. Most others have proved to be useless due to lack of ideas about the real issues of the people and solutions to bail the suffering masses out of their struggles. They manage to be in the limelight by toeing the line of their respective parties. In the process they continue to remain the glamour faces but can never make it to the top on their own. Many stars have faced this situation. The fact is that even political parties without any people-oriented ideology cannot survive for long. Congress has secular credentials and experiments with socialism blended with economic principles. BJP has a pro-rich and communal ideology. In the absence of such ideologies many parties rely on caste, religion or regional pride or filmy image of individuals. The one launched by Tamil actor Vijay is no exception. His public addresses fail to impress the masses.NTR promoted Telugu identity, MGR and Vijaykanth were Good Samaritans in real life and were able to shine.

A G Rajmohan,Anantapur-515004

Draconian bills must be stopped

Asa concerned citizen, I was deeply disturbed to read about the introduction of three controversial bills in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah. These bills, which allow the removal of the Prime Minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on “serious charges” are nothing less than a direct assault on democracy itself. This move is not about justice—it is about power. It opens the floodgates for political misuse where anyone in power can silence their opponents, under the garb of “law”. If enacted, these bills will reduce our democracy to a puppet show, controlled not by the people’s mandate but by those who manipulate charges and investigations for their own gains and to serve their vested interests. I wholeheartedly support the Opposition MPs who are opposed to this seemingly dangerous proposal.

Their protests were not chaos—they were the voice of millions of citizens who refuse to let democracy be strangled. Instead of listening, the government chose to bulldoze its way, showing utter disregard for federalism and the Constitution. India cannot afford such draconian laws. We need stronger safeguards for democracy, not laws that threaten to turn our nation into a police state. These bills must be rejected outright if we are to preserve the dignity of our Parliament and retain the trust of our people.

Nooreen Fatima,Hyderabad.

Kudos to HYDRAA for protecting public land in Madhapur

Itis a matter of delight to hear about HYDRAA’s plans to reclaim public land in Madhapur. As a local resident and concerned citizen, I wholeheartedly welcome the decisive steps being taken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to restore parks and government land in our city. The sight of bulldozers removing illegal structures and fences being put up around parks brought a sense of relief to innumerable people who value our public spaces. For too long, parts of the Jubilee Enclave Layout—including those earmarked for children and families—had been taken over illegally, and even roads were encroached upon. It’s shocking to learn that someone had not only occupied these parks but also went as far as building a hotel and collected lakhs in rent every month. HYDRAA’s operation showed that the authorities are willing to listen to the voices of residents. The quick response after residents raised complaints, and the transparent action under the Prajavani programme, sends a positive signal that our community has a say in what happens to our neighbourhoods. Still, many of us wonder how park land, regularized by the government nearly two decades ago, could ever be at risk of being "de-regularized" without involving those who care about these spaces the most—the residents and landowners themselves. Overall, HYDRAA’s effort is a reassurance that public property will be protected for the greater good. Such actions will help restore trust in public administration.

Yashasvi M,Hyderabad

Provide relief to farmers grappling with urea shortage

Theurea shortage problem in Ranga Reddy district that is causing distress for farmers is a matter of deep concern. The crisis has come at the worst possible time for farmers as they are in the midst of the peak cropping season. With torrential rains already disrupting their work, a dearth of fertilizers is nothing short of devastating. Farmers are returning home with a fraction of the required quantity of urea after spending hours at a stretch in long queues. Given the urgency, many are turning to black markets, paying nearly double the price. This is unfair as it is pushing small and marginal farmers deeper into debt. At a time when agriculture should be supported, such hurdles make survival harder for those who feed the nation. Officials may claim that there is no shortage, but it is a different story, on the ground. When a farmer with 10 acres cannot secure even 25 bags of urea for his crops, it implies that the system is flawed.

What is needed now is transparency and accountability. Authorities should ensure timely distribution of urea, crackdown on black marketers and mafia manipulating the market, and provide authentic information to farmers as regards the availability of the material. More importantly, there is a need for long term reforms like strengthening supply chains, improving storage facilities, and promoting alternative eco-friendly fertilizers, so that farmers are not left vulnerable year after year. At its heart, this is not just about urea. It is about protecting the dignity and livelihood of farmers, the backbone of our country. Their struggles must not be ignored.

Sarayu Katangoor,Hyderabad

TG’s major investment leap in life sciences

I write to appreciate the encouraging news of Telangana attracting ₹54,000 crore in life sciences investments. This milestone marks not only an economic achievement but also a strategic leap for the state in positioning itself as a global hub for pharma, biotechnology and medical technology.

Telangana has consistently been a leader in pharmaceuticals and vaccine production, with Hyderabad earning the reputation of being the “Vaccine capital of the world.” The fresh wave of investments adds a new dimension by expanding opportunities in biotech innovation, R&D, and cutting-edge med-tech solutions. Beyond immediate economic benefits, these investments can create lakhs of jobs, foster entrepreneurship, and open new avenues for scientific research in India. However, while celebrating this growth, it is equally important to ensure that the fruits of these investments reach all levels of society. Affordable healthcare, strong ethical standards in clinical research, and eco-friendly industrial practices must remain central to this expansion. If balanced rightly, Telangana has the potential to not just be a manufacturing hub but also a knowledge and innovation capital for global health. This development deserves recognition and continued support, for it represents the blend of vision, investment, and innovation that our country needs.

Vallari,St Francis College for Women, Hyderabad.

Travel by air is quite scary these days

Airtravel has become a scary proposition these days, especially after the ill-fated Air India flight carrying 260 passengers crashed immediately after take-off at the Ahmedabad airport. All passengers on board, except one survivor, were killed. Recently, a plane in which Rajasthan Chief Minster was travelling had to make an emergency landing. It is a matter of deep concern and anguish that six crashes were reported recently, including helicopters carrying tourists to pilgrim centres. There has been an alarming rise in incidents of air crashes, which is a far cry from the days when flight journeys were a safe mode of transportation.

Even more regrettable is the snail’s pace with which the follow up reports of enquiries are brought to public domain. For instance, details of what triggered the tragic accident of the Ahmedabad-London flight is yet to be established, nor has there any clarity whether the Air India mishap was due to the failure of the pilot or because of technical lapses. And what emerges from the primary report is a lack of assertion about the possible causes. The black box has been sent to the United States but there is hardly any headway on that front. The fear of flying to destinations is getting reflected in terms of a marginal decline in passenger footfall, although air travel in India has grown in the last decade.

Approximately, 860 flights are presently operational in the country. This segment has provided employment for four lakh people directly and many more indirectly. In the first six months of this year, the total number of air passengers stood at 17 crore. In hindsight, around 180 aircraft are non-operative owing to one reason or the other. Incidentally, India ranks third among the world's biggest airlines network, but it is lagging in offering safe and quality service. It is time domestic airlines are brought on par with international services. There should be massive reforms in the air service sector if India must command trust of the people. Passenger safety ought to be the buzzword.

B H Indu Sekhar,Hyderabad

Welcome development on the Indo-China front

Youreditorial ‘Trust but verify’ holds the key for improving ties with China (Aug 21) has brought out the realities governing new ties and relations that are blossoming between India and China after a long time, especially in the wake of the unilateral and irrational tariff imposed by the United States. This has warranted pursuing new trade relations across segments between New Delhi and Beijing. The resumption of direct flight connectivity to China; trade and commerce – procurement of urea, rare earth, and importing of heavy tunnel boring machines are some of the significant steps in this direction, each of which is of immense significance for India’s agricultural production, industrial and infrastructural development. The sensitive border related issues must be tackled and confidence building measures between the two sides must be transparent and trustworthy. Above all, India is not the same it was in the 1960s, an aspect China is quite knowledgeable about.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad