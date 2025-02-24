MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th February 2025

Commitment & action can eradicate TB

Tuberculosis (TB) remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases, claiming 1.25 million lives globally in 2023. With 10.8 million cases worldwide and half concentrated in just eight countries, including India, targeted efforts are crucial. India, aiming to eliminate TB by 2025, has launched initiatives like Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to provide financial and nutritional aid. Observing World TB Day on March 24, 2025, under the theme “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” reinforces the need for sustained commitment and investment. With focused efforts on awareness, early diagnosis, and healthcare strengthening, a TB-free future is achievable.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

‘Steel frame’ buckling under pressure

The role of bureaucracy in democracy is paramount. Elected politicians wish to fulfil all legitimate or illegitimate promises made to people just to secure elections and later they exert pressure on IAS and other services. It is important to have a knack for saying “no” to bubbling aspirations of people representatives. Bureaucrats are policy makers, and they must have vision to execute. Of late, the steel frame is bending. (Ref: “Fluctuating knowledge, skills and attitude of civil servants”- Feb 23). In fact, few have no “back bones” and turn “yes men” particularly before retirement in return for reward. There are exceptions like Ashok Khemka who faced 53 transfers irrespective of any government.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

Do not brook language fanatism

At a time when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin is going hammer and tongs at the language of Hindi, the assault by some anti-social elements on a bus conductor (in the employ of Maharashtra State Transport employee) on an interstate bus service adds fuel to the fire. In a country of a sub-continent size like ours, absorbing a wide and varied languages and dialects, language fanaticism sounds a death-knell to the integrity and survival of the nation. Such trends should be nipped in the bud. In retrospect, one cannot escape the thought that MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) at least could have put a Kannada knowing bus conductor on its interstate bus devices to the places in the neighboring Karnataka State.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Airlines’ least concern for commoners

Ref: ‘Shivraj slams Air India over ‘broken’ seat’ (Feb. 23). Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chauhan took to task Air India for allotting him a “broken and sunk” seat and told his ministerial colleague K Rammohan Naidu to instruct the airline to take necessary action in this regard. The DGCA sought a report from the airline in the matter. Such incidents confronted by other mundane air travellers would not have come to light despite registering a complaint to the authorities concerned. It is good that the minister had the taste of a routine traveller of such dire shortcomings in the flight.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

***

On January 23, we urgently booked two tickets from Hyderabad to Delhi to visit our mother, who was admitted to the ICU. With no alternative, we had to pay ₹48,000 for a one-way economy class ticket on a 5:30 am flight the following morning on 24 January. In contrast, the return fare on the same route was only around ₹11,000. While such prices may not be an issue for those who can afford them, what about ordinary people? When the Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha raised concerns about high surge pricing for Prayagraj, the response from Chairman was dismissive, with a jibe that “Maha Kumbh” happens once in 144 years and that, for the sake of Sanatan, the high fares are justified.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Get to the bottom of USAID funding

Sub: ‘ED probes USAID’s partners in crime’ (Feb 23). It is a welcome move on part of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED, along with other security agencies to investigate and identify Indian entities and individuals who served as conduits for receiving $21 million from the now-scrapped USAID to influence voter turnout in the country. This transnational conspiracy that the investigating agencies are to take into their ambit cover NGOs, social workers, media outlets and business entities. Congress is already jittery and is trying to portray the BJP as the recipient of the USAID. People want truth.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad