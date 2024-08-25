MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th August 2024

AP, TG Oppn leaders refuse to grow up

This has reference to the Bold Talk topic in The Hans India. The governments in both TS and AP were formed a few months back. The parties which lost need to analyse the people's mood before blaming the ruling party leaders. It was the people who used their wisdom to select and elect the candidates. So blaming the ruling party leaders may get negative impression from the people as they know how the previous government misruled. So it is very essential to move closer to the people and solve their issues friendly. That is the only way to win the confidence of people as the ruling party has 4 more years to give good governance, if they wish to rule thus!

–G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Re: Reader's Pulse "Check facts before crying foul" Writer V Ramu Sarma's write-up throwing light on the governance coming to a nought with corruption and inefficiency becoming a hallmark in addition to reducing the party apparatus to a family affair during the rule of BRS and YSRCP in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, is a fact that none can deny. Both the parties must introspect that they have let down the people by their inept handling and incorrect moves for political and personal gains that saw the growth and development slid to a new low thereby landing the two states in a total mess. Ironically, the looming decline of BRS and YSRCP on account of misgovernance resulting in criminalisation of politics only saw the gap between justice and law widen. This further gave more scope for both the parties to use this as a tool to suit their needs is a reality that cannot be dismissed by any yardstick. Thus even after been taught a bitter lesson by the voters at the hustings, it is a matter of shame that both the parties instead of changing their attitude for the well-being of the people are bent upon making irresponsible statements vitiating the atmosphere off and on by going beyond the limits of moral values.

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

As rightly pointed out in the Bold Talk, the two Telugu states are cutting a sorry figure, not because of the ruling dispensation but because of the opposition. The BRS and YCP leaders are reacting to everything in a crude and malicious way rather than being courteous and constructive. Best example is that of Harish Rao who created a ruckus at Yadadri by performing some rituals to ward off the evil likely to occur as the government has failed to keep its promise on loan waiver to farmers. The drama evoked laughter and derision. The government has implemented the loan waiver and made it clear that it will address the shortcomings, if any, in due course. Both KTR and Harish Rao are vying with each other with their big mouths to badmouth the government. The old horse, KCR, who used to deride BJP with his barbs, has at once become silent and dormant, despite repeated challenges by CM Revanth Reddy to attend the assembly and clarify the position on various issues. The verbal attacks of KTR and Harish are crude, callous and devoid of any substance.KTR made some irresponsible comments against women and he is called by the women's commission to attend and explain. The damage is done though he tendered his apology. In AP too, the situation is no different but more pathetic. Jagan doesn't seem to have learnt any lesson but goes on lambasting the government with no rhyme or reason. His outrage over LG polymer blast is ridiculous considering the number of accidents and deaths under his rule. Though these leaders lost power, they are behaving as if they are still the masters and passing their time making abusive allegations devoid of any substance. Such leaders are proving themselves to be avoidable nuisance, despite occasional comic relief.

–Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

‘Check facts before crying foul’ is sound advice for opposition parties like YSRCP and BRS, who have been engaging in unwarranted and untimely criticism of the ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Bold Talk, August 24). The current governments (TDP-JSP-BJP in Andhra Pradesh and Congress in Telangana) have been in power for only a few months, and naturally, it takes time to settle in, review, and address issues from previous administrations. From the day YSRCP lost power, they have been calling for President's rule and making negative remarks about the disbursement of old-age pensions, ration distribution, attacks on their party members by

TDP-JSP, and most recently, the Anakapalli pharma tragedy. Similarly, BRS leaders like KT Ramarao and Harish Rao have been relentless in their daily criticisms of the government’s actions. It's essential to move away from repugnant and abusive rhetoric and focus on constructive criticism that can guide the governments towards better governance, rather than finding fault in every action. We can only hope that our legislators and political leaders will embrace a more thoughtful and constructive approach."

– NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

We should hang our heads in shame

For a supposedly highly moral and religious nation, it is hard to believe that rape is the fourth most common crime in the nation. And this number would increase in numbers if all rapes were reported. Due to fear of repercussion or afraid of what people might say many fail to report the same. Under law all are equal, but the situation on the ground is quite different. Dalits and other lower classes are routinely raped in the villages. It is only now that they have begun to complain. The females who work in night shifts are more vulnerable to attacks and governments and their employees must do more to protect them. Call center employees are provided with company transport. This is good move. Though it is not possible to prevent all rapes, with a little more care for the safety of the females, it should be possible to minimize them. Rapes are more about power than sex. Rapists having powerful political backing do not worry about its consequences. Statistics about arresting and convicting rapists are not very reassuring. Little wonder then even an ordinary citizen dreads complaining to the police.

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

For rape and murder which is the most heinous crime death and castration appears to be right punishment. For crime of rape the right punishment of the convict should be castration. The excision of that organ or by chemical treatment and followed by tattooing in a very prominently visible part of the body the word 'rapist' is the right one to defame the culprit in the best way possible. Rape of women and minor girls are taking place regularly in such large number throughout the country that every sensible citizen should think over it and force the lawmakers to pass laws so that criminals indulging in this crime may have to repent throughout their entire life and be shamed by all.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, a woman is raped every 20 minutes in India. What is more shameful is that according to the statistics, the possibility of someone being convicted for the crime has declined by a third. Last year, 34,206 rape cases were reported and it is up by 10 percent from 2020. This shows an increase of 873 percent since 2001 from when the Crime Bureau began recording these statistics. This year, every third victim was a child. And that many cases go unreported. According to reports, for every case reported, 50 go unreported.

If you thought that rape was a crime committed by strangers in the dark, know that a majority of rapes are committed by a person known to the victim, who stalks the victim, knows the victim’s schedule and, more importantly, has the victim’s trust and access to the victim. Stranger rapes are a minuscule percentage of the rapes committed but get reported more often, according to the Delhi police. The nation, which had almost got immune to rapes, with one rape taking place in the country every 22 minutes, has suddenly woken up from the deep slumber after the gory of Kolkata rape and murder case.

–C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

What is the suitable solution for the growing heinous societal problem of rapes and murders which could not be eliminated from our midst despite existing punishments. We are not fit to chant Mahatma Gandhi's dream that where women are worshipped and respected, there angels live (Yatra Naryastu Pujayante, Ramate Tatra Devata). We are not living in that society as female fraternity irrespective of age - from new born to very old are being subjected to rapes and also murders by rascals and rogues. Our spontaneous reactions condemning incidents can never bring a grinding halt to this daunting task. It is evident that our criminal procedure codes and punishments are very lethargic and lengthy to deal with such horrendous activities.

–N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Why many criminal and economic offences and the like cases are given to CBI when state police can handle them? Where is the need for CBI involvement in states cases? In the case of PG trainee doctor brutal killing after rape in Kolkata, why did Supreme Court instruct CBI to investigate the case when local police are investigating? Also now Calcutta High Court wants CBI to investigate into corruption in the RG Kar hospital when state ACB can do it. Same answer to demand for central Act for healthcare professionals. If Union govt understands the gravity of situation and pathetic condition of medical professionals of physical attacks and murders in some hospitals, it should immediately bring out a central Act on violence against healthcare professionals. Better not to test patience of health care professionals. While doctors feel pulse of people of suffering patients, it is the duty of government and society to feel the pulse of healthcare workers for their professional hazards.

– Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

As the CJI DY Chandrachud put it, the nation cannot wait for another rape and murder to happen for initiating action to end sexual crimes against women. The rape and murder of the female trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital should be a wake-up call for the whole country and galvanize it into action to prevent the recurrence of the tragedy of the kind in Kolkata anywhere in the future. We cannot be without social conscience and ordinary human feelings and be patriotic at the same time. Most disturbingly and distressingly, there is an increase in the number of reported rapes and other acts of sexual violence against girls and women in our so-called civilized society. The society as a whole cannot escape collective responsibility for the indignities to which women are subjected on a daily basis. We will do well to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s words, ‘The day a woman can walk freely on the roads at night, that day we can say that India is a free country’. The enforcement of the laws against sexual crimes against women, no matter who the perpetrators or circumstances are, could send the right message that the guilty cannot escape punishment and deter potential sexual predators.

– G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

India’s righteous stand in multipolar world

Your editorial, "India not taking sides, yet on the side of peace," reflects India's stand particularly when you say, "India played it cool, letting it be known that it can act the way it deems fit in its interests or for larger cause of the world." There was a time when India pioneered the Non-Aligned Movement when there were two dominating blocs in world affairs. We all know times have changed, so also the perception of non-alignment. For those who are not clear about what our present stand in world affairs, the Prime Minister's statement that we are not neutral but we have taken a side and stand firmly for peace is quite enlightening.

– Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

The gesture of PM Modi to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help find solution to end war with Russia is laudable. But the complexities of conflict between the two countries is of economic significance, and due to support of NATO forces to Ukraine, unity of allies to subdue Russia and, lastly, the creation of Ukraine state out of USSR in 1991 believed by Russia as consequential to Cold War and an act of US. Considering the long history of India's relations with Russia, we cannot cross the line of intervening with our ally's interests.

– P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Ukraine became a tool in the hands of NATO countries and invited Russian aggression. The trail of destruction on both sides was in fact avoidable, but Russia "justified" the war and apparently underestimated the situation. Meanwhile, the arms cartel of USA and other NATO countries is reaping the benefits of war, as is their wont. Under these circumstances Modi's visit to Ukraine and his call for negotiations for peaceful coexistence is unlikely to draw results in the positive, as Russia and Ukraine are not relenting. But, as an Indian, I would also concur with Modi's call in this regard. The USA and its allies, who were in fact responsible for the ongoing episode should first heed the call for peace, as their role not only in this war, but in many other ongoing conflicts in the world as of now, is very open and exposed because of supremacy war. As long as USA continues this supremacy war along with its allies, peace in the world would remain a mirage.

– Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

India is showing its support and solidarity with Ukraine in a way that is unprecedented and historic. India is taking a strong stance in international forums, advocating for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The country is offering economic aid or trade agreements to help Ukraine rebuild and recover. India's actions are breaking new ground in its relations with Ukraine. Overall, India is taking a bold and historic step in supporting Ukraine, demonstrating its commitment to global peace, security, and cooperation.

– Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Prime Minister Modi's peace mission is highly commendable, as he navigates the delicate situation without taking sides. His visits to Russia and Ukraine demonstrate his efforts to bring in a ceasefire. However, the million-dollar question remains: will these two warring nations listen? It's impressive that Modi maintains good relations with the US and Europe also, showcasing India's diplomatic prowess. As the world watches the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Hamas-Israel conflicts, it's crucial to restore ceasefire to prevent a potential third world war. India, under Modi's leadership, should assume a pivotal role as a mediator and peace angel, leveraging its global influence to bring nations together and foster peace."

– Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

The Prime Minister’s current diplomatic visit to war-torn Ukraine had him holding talks with the Ukrainian President, when he stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of Russo-Ukrainian conflict diplomatically. He stressed India’s belief in peace citing India’s association with apostles of peace, viz; Buddha and Gandhi. The visit follows the Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow, where his cordiality with Putin, who has been waging a bloody armed conflict with Ukraine, received considerable flak hack home. By visiting Ukraine and stressing the importance of finding a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Modi did a tight-ropewalk act to express India’s equidistant policy between Russia and Ukraine.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Why Nehruvian ideals are still relevant

An article in The Hans India by Dr M Suresh Babu on the subject that I chanced upon of late is very interesting and apt to all times. Nehru was from an affluent modern family but came down to the simplicity of a Congressman and walked into the shoes of his illustrious figure father and mentor Gandhiji. His family donated assets for the cause of nation development and adapted to austere style of living. Well said is Nehru a champion of unity in diversity and diversity in unity. He strove hard to develop modern India in scientific and industrial pattern. He was the architect of modern India and in his tenure as PM till he breathed last he was instrumental in launching dams, IITS, IIMS and so on. Nehru believed in socialism in secular polity and he was an ardent friend of Soviet Union he kept our identity and more so as the partaker in non-aligned movement he was a friend to all but an ally of none.

He was a true humanist and endeared to emancipation of the downtrodden people. He was unparalelled to uphold secular values and freedom and equality of all religions.

– Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Job creation needs new approach

India’s employment landscape is undergoing profound transformation. As the country continues its economic ascent, the complexities of job creation across various sectors have become more apparent. At the heart of India’s employment dilemma is the need for quality jobs that offer security and upward mobility. While the sheer number of jobs is important, it is equally crucial that these jobs provide pathways for the unemployed and underemployed to improve their socio-economic status. This is particularly pressing in a country with a rapidly growing workforce. Agriculture remains the largest employer in India, yet it is plagued by low productivity and inadequate incomes for rural workers.

To sustain rural livelihoods, policies must focus on improving agricultural productivity and transitioning workers to related fields, such as agro-processing and retail services. This shift aligns with broader structural changes in the economy, where labour moves from agriculture to industry and services. The service sector, on the other hand, represents a beacon of hope for India’s employment future.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play a critical role in job creation, contributing significantly to GDP and exports. However, these enterprises need more targeted support, including better access to credit, digital transformation incentives, and partnerships with educational institutions to align skill development with industry needs.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

India's medal drought at Paris Olympics

Re: The Hans Editorial - India's Olympic Fiasco. The Paris Olympics have concluded and Indian athletes’ performance has been below par and disappointing. It is indeed concerning that India was unable to win an Olympic gold medal. India's best performance since 1900 was at Tokyo Olympics. The Sports Federation of India spent Rs 470 crore as part of Target Podium Finish for Paris Olympics, on our athletes for training abroad and even foreign coaches were hired. Despite this, India's performance has been abysmal. The reasons are multitude. Budget allocation for sports is still a very low Rs 3,000 crore as compared to what other nations like China spend on Sports. Where do the answers lie? Is it the biased selection process and the interfering sporting federations in India? The sports ministry certainly has to do a lot of introspection as to what really went wrong at Paris Olympics. We lack identification of talent at the grassroots level and there is no world class infrastructure and facilities for the budding sportsmen. Instead of blame games, we have to identify the right talent pool and groom our sporting talent for the next Olympics at Los Angeles in 2028.

– Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad