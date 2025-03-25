MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th March 2025

Transparency not optional for judiciary

It refers to “Urgent need for judicial reforms, transparency and accountability “. First, Allahabad court ruling on rape and then unaccounted huge pile of burnt cash found at Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Verma’s house have shaken the common man. But, we should not be too hopeful of the in-house investigation initiated by none other than CJI, because in all probability the report will be submitted in a sealed envelope which will never be made public. Transparency can never be optional in the temple of justice. Allahabad High Court bar association is right that their court should not be treated as a dustbin. It is high time the National Judicial Appointments Commission replaced the collegium system to appoint judges.

Bal Govind, Noida

***

The way the Supreme Court responded to the accidental finding of unaccounted cash bundles in the house of a Delhi High Court judge is commendable. The immediate constituting of a committee with High Court judges, releasing the footage of found cash bundles and keeping the accused judge away from work by the Supreme Court will certainly infuse confidence in the minds of people on the integrity of institution. The judiciary should not be seen enjoying immunity from legal action against corrupted. There should be in-built mechanism for dealing with the cases of corruption in judiciary, in addition to the procedure followed by regular law of land.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The conflicting reports, statements and social media posts make it more curiosure while there appears to be some camouflaged attempts by all the interested “parties” to hush up the matter. The statement of Justice Yahwant Varma that it was all a plot to defame him is in itself a clinching evidence against the judge concerned. It is so because all those occupying high positions use the same ruse when caught red-handed. And the video evidence adds fuel to all kinds of doubts circulating in the media. The inquiry committee won’t do “justice” in this case, as is the case with all committees constituted in the past.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The incident not only exposes the glaring flaws in the collegium system but also raises questions about the credibility of the entire judiciary. Even earlier, the judiciary was accused of “Judicial overreach at times”. But still, time and again, it saved the nation by ensuring transparency, fearless introspection and ensuring fairness. But in the present incident, the changing statements of the collegium only tried to stain the image of the judiciary. Given the gravity of allegations, time has come for parliament to bring in much-needed judicial reforms to not only keep itself above suspicion but also to uphold the only pillar of democracy wherein people still have unshakeable faith.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Nevertheless, few believe that the judge learnt about the wads of notes kept in the outhouse only after the fire crew fighting the flames found them half-burnt, more so in the light of the disclosure that the gutted room was inaccessible to outsiders. Where there is smoke, there is fire. While denying any wrongdoing, the judge made no revelation about who might have placed the money in his bungalow and the possible motive for it, other than maligning him. Just as salt without savour is worthless, a judge without rectitude is unfit to don the robes of a judge. Public faith in the judiciary is crucial for people to accept its judgments without question. The higher echelons of the judiciary must be above suspicion of venality and live up to the standards expected of them.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Power-packed show by Sunrisers

The fastest century meticulously and perfectly hammered by one down batsman Ishan Kishan with an unbeaten 106 runs in just 47 balls led the maiden win to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Travis Head’s 67 and other batters finished 20 overs with a total score of 286 for six. This power-packed spirit should be continued till end. Rajasthan Royals also chased very convincingly up to 242 for six. A thrilling and eye-catching match was witnessed by cricket fans on the opening day of IPL.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad