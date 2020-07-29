MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th July 2020

Indian economy shattered due to lockdown

Indian economy has suffered a big setback due to lockdown. The Central government and the State governments should see that lockdown should be withdrawn as soon as possible so that the Indian economy does not worsen to the maximum extent. Lockdown imposed at the end of March this year is still in progress, worsening India's economy since the Emergency during Indira Gandhi's rule in 1975. The prices of essential and non-essential commodities were raised to the maximum extent causing problems to the common man and poor citizens in the country. The rise of prizes will not fall after lockdown because the economy of the States and the country should improve. The people in the country will have problems even after lockdown is lifted because the prices of goods will not fall. At least, in the month of August lockdown should be lifted so that there will be a bit of edge to the Indian economy. Businesspeople and organisations are suffering a big blow due to the lockdown. Lockdown is good news for schools and college students. The quality of education will fall at almost all educational levels and especially at the school levels. Based on the above facts, the government should immediately lift lockdown and bring back life to normalcy.

V R K Valmeeky, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Rafale a morale booster for India's defence forces

This is with reference to the report 'Rafale fighters arriving in New Delhi tomorrow' (July 28). The most awaited twin engine fighter aircraft 'Rafale' will soon reach India. This acquirement of India will definitely prove to be very beneficial for the security of India and also a threat to other nations who are trying to play mischief with Indian borders. The timings of its coming is apt as these days there is an ongoing heat between India and China. The ability of Rafale to strike its target even if it is out of visual range is an important feature of fighter jets. And having these kinds of advanced assault aircrafts with us will be a boost to India's morale to another level.

Khushnaseeb Kaur, Patiala, Punjab