MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th October 2025

Don’t isolate NIOS students

Even though the education sector has had a fresh lease after the introduction of National Education Policy (NEP). This endeavours to meet the demands of every student passing out from Central Boards or State Boards of education, including students from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an autonomous institution under Union Ministry of Education. In fact, while the aim of NIOS was primarily to reach every nook and corner of the country, the offer to students, who cannot afford regular schooling, is a progressive move as it can effectively end the bane of dropouts and illiteracy.

Hence, denying NIOS students an admission into institutions of higher and professional education is wrong and incorrect. It defeats the directions of NEP, which clearly emphasises a greater flexibility to admit students coming from all institutions that are recognised by the Centre. All in all, what is more required is overhauling the higher education system with policy changes effectively in tune with all the structural changes set out in the NEP so that meritorious students, who possess NIOS certificates, are not denied admission. Only then can one make higher education meaningful in the country.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Naidu doing a good job

Natural disasters happen due to varying factors, including climate changes, which are essentially because of high pollution levels, experiments in space and troughs in the high seas. They are partly averted and partly not. It is a good augury that the Montha Cyclone is being effectively and efficiently tackled by the Andhra Pradesh government, which is prioritising safety of its people and property over everything else.

The government’s efforts are being aptly facilitated by SDRF and NDRF rescue teams. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is concentrating on containing the cyclone impact by putting the official machinery on its toes even as there are pressing issues that need an equal attention like Amaravati capital, Polavaram project and other political and administration works. The need of the hour is that his ministers and bureaucracy stand by him in all his endeavours as regards Montha Cyclone.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

A penny saved is a nation secured

The recent revelations about India’s staggering ₹1.84 lakh crore in unclaimed financial assets are a wake-up call for the nation. These forgotten funds lying in banks, insurance companies, and provident fund accounts enlighten stories not of carelessness, but of a chronic lack of financial awareness. It is time India learned that “a stitch in time saves nine.” Financial literacy is not a luxury; it is the lifeline. Without knowing how to manage, track, and pass on wealth, citizens risk letting their hard-earned money slip through the cracks. The Reserve Bank of India’s UDGAM portal and awareness drives are worthy, yet technology alone cannot plug this leaking bucket.

We must teach our people, from classrooms to community halls that “a penny saved is a penny earned”. Institutions like NCFE are well positioned to lead this transformation. By implanting financial education in schools and villages alike, we can turn awareness into a habit. When every citizen knows the importance of nominations, account updates, and digital safety, India’s wealth will no longer be lost in translation. In the long run, “you reap what you sow”. Investing in financial literacy today will yield a future where no rupee lies forgotten, and every family can claim what is rightfully theirs. Let us not just recover lost money, let us cultivate a generation that never forgets where it lies.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Smart Cities must put people first

The Smart Cities Mission was envisioned to modernise urban India with efficient infrastructure and digital solutions. However, the ground realities project uneven and erratic progress-delayed projects, unplanned construction, and poor coordination among civic agencies. Technology upgrades alone cannot define urban development if basic amenities and inclusivity remain neglected. A truly “smart” city must prioritise sustainable mobility, affordable housing, and green public spaces. Citizen participation should be central to planning and monitoring, ensuring that growth benefits all sections of society. The success of Smart Cities will not be measured by apps or sensors, but by the quality of life they offer to ordinary residents.

K R Gagan, Tumkur